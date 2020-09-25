Where the candidates stand

On some issues, the candidates agree broadly about the direction the state needs to go. They both support the decriminalization of sex work, as well as stopping sweeps of unauthorized homeless encampments — although only Lascelles routinely highlights those issues as key parts of their campaign platform.

When it comes to resolving the state’s looming budget deficit, the candidates agree that cutting social services, such as food and rent assistance, is not the right path.

They differ, however, in how swiftly and dramatically they want to revamp the state’s tax code to pay for public assistance programs and COVID-19 relief.

Lascelles says lawmakers need to massively overhaul the state’s tax system all at once if they are to truly help people who are barely surviving economically. For Lascelles, that means implementing a wealth tax, an income tax and capital gains tax simultaneously, while also reducing the sales tax, “which is hurting the people who are most economically underprivileged.” Lascelles wants to use that tax revenue to pay for universal child care, affordable housing, shelter for people experiencing homelessness, more robust public transit and a move toward a statewide single-payer health care system.

While Democratic legislators frequently talk about the need to reform Washington’s regressive tax system, the changes they have made in the past few years have been smaller in scale. They have enacted new taxes on businesses to expand college financial aid, for instance, but have not been able to pass a capital gains tax, which would apply to profits from selling assets such as stocks and bonds.

Chopp said the capital gains tax is a policy he supports wholeheartedly, but that has been difficult to get through the state Senate, which includes some moderate Democratic members reticent about tax increases. For the past three years, both legislative chambers have been controlled by Democrats.

Compared with Lascelles, Chopp is proposing more targeted taxes. One would affect corporations that pay salaries exceeding $500,000. Money from the tax would go toward improving the state’s public health response to the coronavirus crisis, improving behavioral health treatment and expanding state-funded health care, among other things.

Chopp is also proposing a new program to expand access to child care, which he said would work much like the state’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program. The new program would similarly rely on a payroll tax, the bulk of which employers would be asked to pay, Chopp said.

Unlike Lascelles, Chopp isn’t focused on passing a statewide income tax. He noted that nearly two-thirds of Washington voters shot down a proposal to enact an income tax on high earners in 2010. Courts in Washington state have also ruled that graduated income taxes, which affect people in higher income brackets more than others, violate the state constitution. A recent tax Seattle tried to impose on the wealthy was ruled unconstitutional for that reason.

Lascelles, however, says there’s no excuse to not keep working at the state level to try to change an inequitable tax system.

“Saying you shouldn't even try because it might get challenged, it might take more time — what have we been doing the last 20-some years, allowing it to get to this point?” Lascelles asked. “We could have gone through the process of actually passing something, letting it get challenged, and fighting that out in court, and learning from whatever didn't work and trying again.”

Chopp said his new child care plan is an example of how progressive policies actually get passed.

“To get started, you’ve got to go big, but you’ve also got to be realistic about what you do," he said in a recent interview.

In addition to his new tax proposals, Chopp listed his affordable housing efforts — such as co-founding the state Housing Trust Fund and ensuring affordable housing gets built above Sound Transit light rail stations — as important policies he has pushed to help people living on the margins.

“I have the plan, I’ve got the specifics, I know how to get this stuff done,” Chopp said.