Hazelo is challenging 20-year Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen, who was in office when the bridge collapsed. In response, the congressman secured $15.6 million in federal funding for emergency repairs, which helped the bridge reopen within a month of the catastrophic failure. He later supported the Strengthen and Fortify Existing (SAFE) Bridges Act, which directed the U.S. Department of Transportation to assist states in shoring up failing bridges.

This kind of congressional action is the meat and potatoes of infrastructure policy, which is seen most acutely when something dramatic happens, like a bridge collapse. The same kind of saga is on display today with the sudden closure this year of the West Seattle Bridge because of structural deficiencies.

Infrastructure may not be the top issue voters are thinking about when they fill out their ballots this fall, but next year’s Congress will make decisions that affect many Washingtonians more than any other issue: from the West Seattle Bridge to the proposed new I-5 bridge over the Columbia River.

Last year, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Washington a “C” grade for its infrastructure, above the national “D+.” Piggybacking on that middling mark, a coalition of state trade groups came together last year in a report that estimated the state’s infrastructure needs at $222 billion, which, if fully funded, would generate up to 770,000 jobs.

But with the state facing a massive budget shortfall, finding those triple-digit billions will require much assistance from the other Washington. That’s no mean feat given that “Infrastructure Week” became a Capitol Hill punchline for ineffective policymaking during this administration.

“There is no way the state has the capacity to fund the full amount so we absolutely need help from the federal government to meet that funding need,” said Mike Ennis, director of government affairs with the Association of Washington Businesses, one of the groups that sponsored the report. “And our congressional delegation is the one who fights for funding for our state.”

While collapsing bridges garner headlines, Ennis points out that infrastructure covers a wide range of projects: from transportation to broadband, water supply, water quality, ports, economic development, communications and energy.

While the Republican-controlled Senate and White House killed the $1.5 trillion Moving Forward Act passed in July by the Democrat-controlled House. A version of the act could be revived if the balance of power in Washington, D.C., changes after the election. In the meantime, infrastructure dollars continue to trickle out. On Oct. 12, Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a senior member of the infrastructure and transportation appropriations subcommittee, announced $10 million for the Port of Seattle and $7 million for the Port of Bellingham secured through a competitive grant.

But neither of Washington’s U.S. senators is up for reelection this year. Instead, Crosscut checked in with candidates from five Congressional districts covering a diverse cross section of the state in order to see where they stand on key infrastructure issues.

2nd District: Incumbent Rick Larsen (D) vs. Tim Hazelo (R)

3rd District: Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) vs. Carolyn Long (D)

5th District: Incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) vs. Dave Wilson (D)

6th District: Incumbent Derek Kilmer (D) vs. Elizabeth Kreiselmaier* (R)

10th District: Marilyn Strickland (D) vs. Beth Doglio* (D)

*Did not respond to requests for comment

Planes, trains and automobiles

Infrastructure encompasses more than just transportation, but roads, bridges, train tracks and airports are among the most obvious signs of public infrastructure investment. Incumbents on both sides of the aisle touted their records for bringing home the dollars.

In Eastern Washington, incumbent McMorris Rodgers hailed her ability during the Trump administration to deliver $160 million for airports, $1.25 million for a grade separation project on BNSF tracks, and $3 million for the Spokane Transit Authority. She declined to comment on the Route 395 North Spokane Corridor North-South Freeway or the Spokane Central City Line BRT, which challenger Wilson highlighted as important to the district.

In the South Sound, incumbent Derek Kilmer claimed credit for securing federal funding to expand Link light rail in Tacoma, while Marilyn Strickland leaned on her prior role as vice chair of Sound Transit overseeing one of the largest public transit expansions in the U.S. The former Tacoma mayor also underlined the importance of funding the Puget Sound Gateway Program in order to improve freight delivery from Eastern Washington to the Port of Tacoma, which she insists will have statewide economic benefits. “It is so much more than a regional project,” she said.

In southwest Washington, the I-5 bridge that connects Washington and Oregon over the freight-heavy Columbia River has been a perennial issue. The northbound span closed for nine days in September for maintenance on the bridge's raising and lowering mechanism. Chronic maintenance needs plague the century-old bridge. Meanwhile, the southbound span is north of the half-century mark. Last year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an agreement to replace the bridge , rekindling an effort that fell flat in 2013 when the Washington Senate nixed a proposed replacement plan.

Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler favors upgrading over replacing. She warned against “top-down dictation” from federal officials and transportation bureaucrats and insisted that voters in her district do not want light rail expansion from Portland into Vancouver. She also took a firm stand against plans from Metro, greater Portland’s regional government, to implement congestion pricing tolls . Challenger Carolyn Long hopes to serve on the House transportation and infrastructure committee and champion a replacement bridge. “We need someone who’s going to be dedicated to this issue and fight hard to bring people together to get a plan in place that works for Washington residents, rather than just giving up when the going gets hard,” she said.

Rick Larsen, who says he continues to ride public transit regularly both in D.C. and back in his district, acknowledged the fiscal strain facing his district’s transit agencies, including Island Transit and Community Transit. He pointed to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, and the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES Act, both of which were intended to provide relief to public transit earlier this year. Challenger Tim Hazelo was more skeptical. “I think [public transit] is needed and a good way to provide for people who want to use and or have to use it,” he said. “Once again, though, as you look at the buses for instance in Seattle, they are everywhere and most have little to no riders most of the time.” (Seattle is not in the 2nd District.)