Culp moved a discussion about police reform into a conversation about Washington’s mental health care system, which he called "a joke." The governor agreed that more needs to be done to improve mental health care, but said he worried that Culp and President Donald Trump would seek to take people’s health insurance away, making such care unaffordable.

Inslee repeatedly mentioned Trump during the debate and one time even called Culp a “mini-Trump.” Culp accused Inslee of controlling people’s lives, wasting taxpayer dollars and not following the state constitution.

Both candidates spoke around the moderators’ questions concerning the recent protests, each offering their own version of what happened in Seattle at the height of the demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Culp said Inslee is soft on crime, has released violent criminals back into the community and stopped the Washington National Guard from bringing firearms into a riot. Inslee said that was the decision of the guard’s commander — but he agreed that it was a prudent choice to avoid escalating the violence.

Inslee took another opportunity at that point to jab at Culp for being a law enforcement officer who won’t enforce the law because of his stand against enforcing Initiative 1639, which banned the sale of semiautomatic rifles to people under 21.

Culp said police officers have discretion about how and which laws they will enforce, mentioning that not everyone gets a ticket when they’re pulled over for a possible moving violation.

On the environment, Inslee said he’s the only candidate with a plan for dealing with climate change and growing wildfires. Culp responded that Washington’s forests need better management. Inslee suggested Culp talk to Trump, who has cut the federal budget for thinning federal forests.

“Let’s talk about the real issue here, which is climate change,” Inslee said, adding that he’s worried about having someone run for governor who does not take climate change seriously.

Inslee concluded his debate performance with a promise to bring back the state's "great economy," knock down the coronavirus and keep improving Washington's education system. Culp ended with a summary of his criticisms of Inslee, saying the governor did not take responsibility for problems like crime and violence.