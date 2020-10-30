How Seattle protesters went from the streets to the ballot box

Protests as a political act

Major political movements such as Black Lives Matter having an influence on elections is common historically, according to Vernon Johnson, a political science professor at Western Washington University and director of the Ralph Munro Institute for Civic Education.

The civil rights movement in the 1960s, when people literally fought for voting rights in the South, is a good example.. “Black people and people all over the country were involved in the civil rights movement, and that politics did affect the way people voted,” Johnson said.

The Free South Africa Movement of the 1980s also led to a wave of people protesting apartheid policies and being arrested. That movement, which Johnson said began at the South African embassy in Washington, D.C., eventually found its way to Seattle where it was “significant.” Additionally, he said, the Occupy Movement in 2011 was more “fragmented” but “certainly had an impact on public opinion.”

“Even though some of the criticism was directed at him [Barack Obama], I think the view was that you would be better off with a Democrat in the White House than a Republican if you wanted to get some sort of trickle-down effect that would really help middle-class and working-class people,” explained Johnson.

Johnson said it’s important to recognize the impact of right-leaning movements, too, in the discussion of election impact.

“The Tea Party is a movement in the aftermath of Obama’s election in 2008 that emerged right away to try to make him a one-time president and sometimes characterized him as a socialist and sometimes as a Nazi,” Johnson explained. Part of the Birther movement, of which current President Donald Trump was a leading proponent, led to an “energized” Republican takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, he said.

If anything, social movements in the last generation or so have had more of an impact on how Republicans vote, according to Johnson.

In terms of police violence having an effect on voting or elections, Johnson noted frustration on both sides, particularly on the left. The Black Panther Party in 1966, for example, began a “real serious movement against police brutality at that time.” Although he doesn’t want to simplify the Black Panthers, he maintains they didn’t call for violence. They armed themselves when they observed what Oakland police were doing and carried California statutes with them. “All of that made them very intimidating,” Johnson said.

Aside from the influence of right- or left-leaning movements, Johnson noted that the left has more difficulty thinking that working within the system is going to bring the change they want.

“They might not differ much from where they would like to be in the end, but they don’t have patience or tolerance for working within the system,” continued Johnson. “This also affects voting because they will say, ‘What has it ever gotten us?,’ and they will make the argument that there’s not much difference between the average Democrat or the average Republican who you would end up with after an election. That’s a battle people will wage as to whether or not you’re better off with center-left Democrats and also center-right Republicans. That debate is still going on.”

For Daniels, Faasee and other demonstrators and protest participants interviewed for this story, the answer to that debate is obvious.

While Faasee is certainly frustrated with the presidential nominees, he thinks Biden would be more likely to make a difference for Black lives than Trump. One thing that has become more apparent to him recently is how much power citizens have when they rally. He doesn’t believe Biden cares at all, but he hopes that the push from Biden’s constituents will lead him to care eventually.

Daniels, on the other hand, doesn’t believe either presidential nominee will make a difference for Black lives. “Regardless of which POTUS we end up [with] or however the world changes within the next couple of years, it’s going to take communities to make a difference. It’s not going to take one POTUS or one party,” he said.