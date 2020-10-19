Some ads have targeted Republicans in swing districts, saying they didn't do enough to condemn their GOP colleague.

But the latest example of the use of Shea as a political bludgeon comes from Seattle, where one Democrat is attacking her opponent — another Democrat — with Shea-themed mailers.

Sarah Reyneveld, a Democrat running to represent Seattle’s 36th Legislative District, sent out a mail piece this month saying fellow Democrat Liz Berry “looked the other way and worked with a domestic terrorist,” referring to Shea.

Sarah Reyneveld (Campaign photo)

The attack is based on Berry serving as executive director of the Washington State Association for Justice, a nonprofit that represents 2,400 plaintiff trial lawyers around the state. The nonprofit’s affiliated political action committee, the Justice for All PAC, previously supported Shea and donated to his campaign, but disavowed him last December after an independent investigation found Shea took part in three acts of domestic terrorism against the U.S. government.

“... We find the actions of Shea totally incompatible with the principles of our mission statement, and we also believe they are a gross violation of the sacred trust we put in the hands of our elected officials,” the Justice for All PAC said in a written statement in December 2019.

Liz Berry (Campaign photo)

Berry, who doesn’t sit on the board of the PAC and doesn’t direct its decisions about campaign donations, called the ad from Reyneveld’s campaign “deeply offensive” and “sad.”

She said she takes personal offense to the idea that she would pal around with anti-government extremists, as she previously was the Washington, D.C.-based legislative director for Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head during a mass shooting in 2011.

“This is personal to me,” said Berry, adding, “I totally disavow Matt Shea and domestic terrorism."

Reyneveld, meanwhile, defended her campaign mailer as raising important questions about why Berry’s organization and affiliated PAC would work with one of the “worst extremists in our state,” noting that several other organizations cut ties with Shea much earlier.

Some groups demanded that Shea return their campaign donations in fall 2018, when Shea was revealed to have distributed a document called the "Biblical Basis for War," which talked about killing people who flouted Biblical laws. At the time, Shea claimed the document was a summary of Old Testament sermons, not a call to violent action.

The investigation accusing Shea of engaging in domestic terrorist acts came out more than a year later.

"I think at this moment in time we need leaders who are going to disavow, confront and condemn white nationalism," said Reyneveld, who noted that Berry's organization worked with Shea on legislation such as a 2019 measure to reform the state's wrongful death law.

“Liz and her supporters are acting outraged because they don’t want voters in the 36th District to know about these inconvenient facts,” said Reyneveld, who is an assistant attorney general.