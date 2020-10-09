Politics

Podcast | The argument for Democrats to pack the Supreme Court

Elie Mystal tells us why expanding the court isn’t an outlandish idea and how it might work.

by / October 9, 2020
Supreme Court bench

The bench of the Supreme Court is draped for the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sept. 19, 2020. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/AP)

