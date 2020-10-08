The registered voters polled in and outside Seattle agreed on a number of other issues in this poll. A majority said that outside groups aiming to cause trouble were responsible for most of the violence at the protests. And most people, across all demographic and geographic groups, believe police are more likely to use deadly force against a Black person than a white person. Yet there was also broad opposition to the idea of cutting police budgets dramatically or dismantling the police force and replacing it with a new system.

A closer examination of the poll numbers reveals divisions that are not driven by geography, but instead by differences in education level and age. For example, older adults are more likely than younger adults to believe their local police are doing a good or excellent job, whether they live in Seattle or in the surrounding suburbs. These comparisons are less reliable, though, because they rely on a smaller subset of the sample, which increases the margin of error.

Jana Huddleston, 61, of Woodinville, who was among the registered voters interviewed for the poll, said she thinks her local police are doing a good job. She supports the Black Lives Matter protests and thinks they have been mostly peaceful, but has not participated herself. She hesitated before saying so, but admitted she believes the biggest political divide in the greater Seattle area falls along the question of whether someone went to college or not. The poll showed much more support for the Black Lives Matter movement among people who went to college, as well as a stronger belief that systemic racism exists in policing.

Huddleston is a Democrat who plans to vote for Biden for president and Gov. Jay Inslee to be reelected, but she doesn’t feel strongly about whether the police are inherently racist and didn’t have an answer on whether Black people are more likely to experience police deadly force.

She describes her neighbors as similarly liberal, but says her family members in south King County are definitely more conservative. One thing she has in common with almost every American: Huddleston is worried about the election, but also says she is generally hopeful about the future.

“It’s got to get better than this,” she said. “But I’m scared.”

In Kirkland, Margaret-Ann Warren, 74, has just the opposite impression of the protests and does not support the Black Lives Matter movement. She said she has not attended any of the protests and was somewhat surprised to hear there were gatherings east of Lake Washington in suburban King County.

“They were very distressing, very obviously very destructive,” Warren said of the protests that took place in Seattle. “It seems like all they wanted to do is loot.” She said she wouldn’t have a problem with peaceful protests

“People have a right to protest, but they don’t have a right to riot and loot and burn buildings,” said the lifelong Republican, who gets most of her news from Fox News.

Warren said she is supporting both President Donald Trump for reelection and Republic Police Chief Loren Culp for governor.

But in at least one important way, Warren and Huddleston agreed: The majority of people who live in the suburbs east of Seattle are liberal, will not be voting for Trump or Culp and generally support anti-racism protests. The poll agreed, with 55% from King County supporting Biden and 54% voting for Inslee.