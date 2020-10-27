A group called the Washington Campaign Workers Collective, which consists of more than 40 workers from different political campaigns around Washington state, delivered a list of demands Monday to several of the state’s major Democratic groups. The requests include: guaranteed health care coverage, a minimum salary of $30 per hour for campaign managers, guaranteed days off and no-contact hours between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The list of demands, which the group is calling the “Washington State Campaign Workers’ Bill of Rights,” was sent to the leaders of the state Democratic Party, as well as to Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate. A letter outlining the requests was also sent to the chairs of the House and Senate Democratic campaign committees.

In their letter, members of the collective cited a “system of extractive, low-paid, high pressure campaign work” that goes beyond any one particular campaign.

According to the letter, that system ends up excluding many people from political work — especially those from marginalized groups, such as LGBTQ workers, workers who are disabled and those who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

“This year, we have seen there is a deep need to change the way in which our society operates,” the letter from the campaign workers reads. “... But nothing will fundamentally change in our state unless our politics changes too.”

The campaign workers are asking all Democratic-affiliated campaigns in Washington state to agree to abide by the proposed bill of rights in the future. If campaigns don’t do so, the collective is asking that state and local Democratic Party organizations withhold endorsements of candidates or withdraw endorsements already made.

Tina Podlodowski, who chairs the Washington State Democrats, didn’t indicate Monday exactly how the party would respond to the campaign workers’ list of demands.

She said she and other party leaders believe strongly in worker rights, which is part of why workers employed directly by the state party already receive union benefits and salaries.

“I am very interested in making sure this entire profession is one that pays people well and that has full benefits, so people can make a career here,” Podlodowski said Monday.

But campaign workers say those standards aren’t trickling down to the many other Democratic campaigns in the state, including the ones working to elect candidates to the 147 seats in Washington’s Legislature.