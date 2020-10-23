WA lieutenant governor candidates try to stand out in debate

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, and state Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, squared off at the Olympia studios of TVW, the state public affairs network Heck co-founded more than 25 years ago. During the hour-long debate they agreed on many topics and even skipped several opportunities to rebut each other.

But the two men did spar over who has done the best job of providing Washington residents and businesses with targeted relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as who is best qualified to preside over the state Senate in a fair and effective manner.

Heck, 68, emphasized his decades of experience, saying he would be a steady hand as Washington’s No. 2 executive. The job involves not only presiding over the state Senate, but also filling in as acting governor when the governor is out of state. Many past lieutenant governors also have engaged in international trade missions and other projects as part of the job.

In addition to serving the last eight years in Congress, Heck spent nearly a decade in the state House in the mid-1970s to mid-1980s, including a stint as House majority leader. He later served as chief of staff to former Democratic Gov. Booth Gardner in the early 1990s, and co-founded TVW, Washington’s version of C-SPAN, in 1993.

Heck said that resume makes him the candidate “with the depth and breadth of experience that will come in handy as we deal with these problems,” referring largely to the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there are a lot of problems here that I can bring my experience to bear in helping our state move forward,” Heck said.

Liias, 39, said he would use the lieutenant governor’s office to help enact “bold, transformational change,” including working to expand public health care. One of his goals is to move the state toward a universal, single-payer healthcare system. Liias said he would advance such policies through the lieutenant governor’s role chairing the powerful Senate Rules Committee, which decides which bills advance to the Senate floor.

The two Democrats both advanced to the Nov. 3 general election after outperforming nine other candidates — including five Republicans — in the August primary. In Washington’s top-two primary system, the two candidates who win the most votes in the primary advance to the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.