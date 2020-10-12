His opponent, Heck, represents Washington’s 10th Congressional District, an area that covers the state capital, Olympia, as well as parts of eastern Tacoma. Heck is 68 years old and was first elected to the state House in 1976, where he served five terms. He would later work as Gov. Booth Gardner’s chief of staff from 1989 to 1993. Heck became the first congressman in the 10th District, which was created when the state was redistricted in 2012, and Heck has remained in that office since then.

Heck believes there is no better person to set the tone in terms of civility than the state Senate's presiding officer and says focusing on issues and handling disagreements in a respectful way are important in the office. He explained that his own political trajectory gives him a “depth and breadth of experience,” and said his relationships with former lieutenant governors prepared him for the job.

“I hope I learned from all of them, and I hope I can bring to the table some of what they taught me,” said Heck.

The job, as laid out by Washington constitutional law, has several roles.

The lieutenant governor serves as president of the Senate, leading the discussion on legislation being debated. Should any disputes or questions about the legality of motions arise, the lieutenant governor is responsible for consulting with the Senate’s attorneys before making a ruling. As president of the Senate, the lieutenant governor chairs a committee that decides which legislation will advance to the Senate floor for debate.

The lieutenant governor also assumes the role of the governor while the governor is called to other assignments or is out of town, such as last year when Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib took over for Gov. Jay Inslee while Inslee campaigned on the presidential trail. While the lieutenant governor holds the authority to make new policy proposals as acting governor, he or she typically does not do so.

The law does set aside room for the lieutenant governor “to establish his or her own initiatives in matters of policy, governance or overall objectives.”

For the most part, this year’s candidates agree that they see eye to eye on some issues, and their campaign websites reflect those agreements. Liias and Heck support a more progressive tax structure in the state, as Washington has one of the most regressive tax systems in the country.

On other issues, such as health care, the two candidates disagree. Liias supports a universal, single-payer system, while Heck favors expanding the current state health care system, which is part of the Affordable Care Act, and rolling out a public option.

The lieutenant governor is also required to serve on several committees and boards, including the State Finance Committee, the Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations, and the Association of Washington Generals. Lieutenant governors can also choose to serve on other committees.

Heck said he is particularly excited to chair the bicameral and bipartisan Legislative Committee on Economic Development and International Relations because “we have an economy that needs to be rebuilt and because this particular committee can be a platform on how to go about that.” He said that, for him, the biggest issue is the need for more affordable housing.