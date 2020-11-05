Anxious voters across Seattle remained glued to their phones, refreshing websites, gathering around TV sets and radios, and awaiting a final result in the national election.
“I think Biden will take it, that’s what I’ve been praying for,” said Frank Taylor from his barbershop. The TV at Frank’s Barber Shop and Salon was glued to election coverage on Nov. 5, 2020.
Every night since election night, hundreds of people have gathered to protest and chant “Count Every Vote,” in response to several tweets and lawsuits by Trump to halt vote counting in several states.
The anxiety of the moment does not seem lost on anyone, as King County waits to learn the result, with many asking, “What next?”
Owners Heesoo and Joy Kim watch election updates on the news in their Capitol Hill restaurant, Aoki Sushi and Grill, on Nov. 5, 2020. The winner of the presidency is still unknown, as ballots in key states are still being counted. “I am a little bit nervous but we will see. We are just watching and waiting,” Joy says. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)
Hundreds of demonstrators march through downtown Seattle, Nov. 4, 2020, to call for racial justice, Black liberation, the protection of all people and for all votes in the 2020 election to be counted. The demonstration was organized by a coalition of groups, including Seattle Evening March, Morning March Seattle, Black Action Coalition and the Engage Team. (Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)
A motorist looks out a window as hundreds of people march through Pioneer Square, Nov. 4, 2020. Protesters demanded counting every vote, ending the Electoral College, protecting undocumented immigrants, defunding the police and investing in Black communities. These demands are a continuation of what Black organizers in Seattle have been calling for every day for months. (Dorothy Edwards/Crosscut)
Dressed in a sparkly Election Day outfit, Cameron Ruiz checks incoming election results outside a bar in Capitol Hill on Nov. 3, 2020, moments after a demonstration had passed by. He expressed disappointment at Biden’s slim lead at the moment. “I’m surprised, but not shocked,” he said. (Jen Dev/Crosscut)