Anxious voters across Seattle remained glued to their phones, refreshing websites, gathering around TV sets and radios, and awaiting a final result in the national election.

“I think Biden will take it, that’s what I’ve been praying for,” said Frank Taylor from his barbershop. The TV at Frank’s Barber Shop and Salon was glued to election coverage on Nov. 5, 2020.

Every night since election night, hundreds of people have gathered to protest and chant “Count Every Vote,” in response to several tweets and lawsuits by Trump to halt vote counting in several states.

The anxiety of the moment does not seem lost on anyone, as King County waits to learn the result, with many asking, “What next?”