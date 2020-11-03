Anxious voters cast last-minute ballots around Washington state

On Capitol Hill, voters — their ballots tucked in their coats to protect them from the rain — were cheered on by Montlake resident Patti Gorman, 73, who’d dressed up as Lady Liberty for the occasion, foam headpiece and all.

“I'm out here today dressed as Miss Liberty because I used to go with my parents, many, many moons ago, to the polling places, and I learned at a young age how important it is to vote,” she said. “I want to encourage people to participate in our democracy.”

As the service learning coordinator at Seattle Central College, Gorman is the point person for civic engagement on campus. Although she sent in her ballot soon after she received it, she wanted to make sure that the people who hadn't voted yet are cheered on as they dropped theirs off. “We want to make sure that we have visibility,” she said. “People driving by who maybe thought: ‘Oh, my God, I forgot my ballot.’ ”

Not everyone was in the mood for fun, however. The election of 2016 haunts Leora Dillow, who stopped by the drop box at the Lake City library about 10 a.m to return her ballot. The resident of Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood said she voted for Biden, hoping for a change. For her, she said, the 2016 election was “kind of hard to watch.”

Dillow hopes young voters return their ballots this year, rather than not participate because they aren’t thrilled with either candidate — something she feels cost Hillary Clinton the election in 2016.

Otherwise, she said, “It would be another four years of the same thing we have been having, and I can’t handle that.”