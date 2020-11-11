How Republican Kim Wyman keeps winning in blue Washington state

Competence as a campaign strategy

In each of her reelection campaigns, Wyman has had something working in her favor: Washington’s election system, which she oversees, is widely regarded as one of the best in the nation.

Election officials from around the country turned to Wyman for advice this year on how to scale up mail-in voting, which other U.S. states have leaned on during the pandemic. Washington has also been ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting security measures to prevent fraud and cyberattacks, election experts say.

All of that put Democrats in a bit of a tough position this year. To counter the president’s unfounded claims that mail-in voting would lead to a rigged or unfair election, they frequently defended Washington’s mail-in system as a good one. In the process, however, they simultaneously gave Wyman’s reputation a boost.

“The most public-facing function of her office is the one that seems to be performing at a higher level than anywhere else in the United States,” Charles said.

Without doing “really hard mental gymnastics,” he said, “it is hard to argue she isn’t doing a good job.”

While Trump and other Republicans this week have proclaimed fraud and election malfeasance to dispute that Trump has lost the presidential race, Wyman said she sees no evidence of fraud or vote rigging.

On Friday, a day before The Associated Press projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner, Wyman was blunt in her assessment of the incumbent president.

“This is just to cast doubt and try to explain away why he didn’t win,” Wyman said of Trump. “Our country right now is in a fragile place, and we don’t need the top elected official in the country undermining the integrity of our election system.”

Alex Hays, a Republican political consultant, said Wyman’s willingness to stand up to party leaders and “defend the facts” when it comes to mail-in voting are proof that she values competent performance in office above partisanship. That’s part of how Wyman repeatedly persuades Democratic-leaning voters to support her, despite her party affiliation, he said.

“I think Kim can definitely appeal to voters in the middle,” Hays said. “She has solidly won swing voters, even in the most contentious of years.”

Cornell Clayton, the director of Washington State University's Thomas Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service, said Wyman is one of a long line of secretaries of state who have seen their office as essentially a nonpartisan one. Before her, Republican secretaries of state Ralph Munro and Sam Reed also strove to act “in a neutral, nonpartisan, competent way,” he said.

Wyman’s regular appearances on national TV this year have driven that message home, he said.

“She’s out there on national television disagreeing with Donald Trump,” Clayton said. “That’s one of the things that signaled she sees her role as nonpartisan, as being a neutrally competent administrator.”

But those frequent appearances have also served a dual purpose during campaign season, said Heather Weiner, a Democratic political consultant.

“Right around election time, she gets a lot of free airplay, so people are hearing her name as an expert — reporters are talking to her about what the election is going to be like,” said Weiner, who assisted the campaign of Democrat Tina Podlodowski, Wyman's 2016 challenger. “...It’s free advertising.”

During this year’s election, Tarleton, Wyman’s Democratic opponent, disputed Wyman’s characterization of herself as a nonpartisan figure. Tarleton noted that over the years, Wyman had expressed concerns about some proposals that aimed to expand access to voting, including legislation to implement same-day voter registration. Wyman’s opponents have also criticized her for saying at one point that she opposed a 2012 version of the state Voting Rights Act, a proposal that aimed to increase minority representation in government.

In both cases, Wyman said she had technical concerns about how the measures would be implemented. In the case of the state Voting Rights Act, she directed her office to work with the bill sponsors to refine the measure. It ultimately passed in 2018, with Wyman’s office testifying in support.

In any case, during her TV appearances and on the campaign trail, people seem to find Wyman quite likeable, said Shasti Conrad, who chairs the King County Democrats. That, too, makes the Republican secretary of state more difficult to beat.

“We kept hearing, ‘she’s a nice lady, she’s a nice lady!’ over and over again,” Conrad said. “She has a persona of not being a slash-and-burn Republican.”