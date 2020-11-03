Politics

LIVE: WA 2020 election results for president, governor and more

We're tracking electoral votes from eastern states now and will be updating this page with live local results throughout the evening.

by / November 3, 2020 /
Updated at 10:15 p.m.
Woman holding a Joe Biden sign is partially obscured by a Trump 2020 flag.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden (obscured) wave flags and hand out information to arriving voters outside an early voting polling station in West Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020.(Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

We're sharing information here on the vote count of key Washington state races, from president to King County Charter amendments. Be sure to also look at the results for legislative races affecting King County.

As more ballots are counted in the coming days, this page will be updated after 4:30 p.m., when the Washington Secretary of State’s Office posts updates. 

For the presidential race, we’ll share what we’re hearing from The Associated Press’ electoral college coverage. The AP is the trusted source for election coverage, both locally and nationally, and is the main source of this information for many national news organizations. The New York Times explains why in this story. We’re a small newsroom and don’t have the expertise to do better than these professionals. 

Washington state voters had until 8 p.m. to put a ballot in a drop box or get it postmarked at a post office. While you're waiting for results, we’re also working on a time capsule of sorts and need your help: Send us some thoughts about how you’re feeling, which elections you’re watching and what you’ll most remember about this moment in history.

Scroll to track results (and don't forget to refresh the page once in a while) or click below to jump to a particular race. 

Congressional races

1st Congressional District, 2nd Congressional District, 3rd Congressional District, 4th Congressional District, 5th Congressional District, 6th Congressional District, 7th Congressional District8th Congressional District, 9th Congressional District10th Congressional District

U.S. president

Note: our electoral results reflect The Associated Press. Last updated: 10:15 p.m.

The AP has already called Washington state for Joe Biden. 

Washington state governor

Below, we have statewide results and results from King County voters. We singled out King County for two reasons: First, because that's where a majority of our readers live. Second, the outcome of King County's votes historically aligns with the outcome of the statewide election. 

Note: The Associated Press has already called the race for Gov. Jay Inslee.

Washington state lieutenant governor

Washington state attorney general

Washington state secretary of state

Washington state OSPI

Washington state treasurer

Washington state Referendum 90 — mandatory sex education

Below, we have statewide results as well as results from King County voters. We singled out King County for two reasons: First, because that's where a majority of our readers live. Second, the outcome of King County's votes often (but not always) aligns with the outcome of the statewide referendums. 

King County Charter Amendment 4

King County Charter Amendment 5

King County Charter Amendment 6

1st Congressional District

2nd Congressional District

3rd Congressional District

4th Congressional District

5th Congressional District

6th Congressional District

7th Congressional District

Update 8:50 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the race for Pramila Jayapal.

8th Congressional District

9th Congressional District

Update: The Associated Press has called the race for Adam Smith. 

10th Congressional District

If you need to report an election problem such as voter intimidation or suppression, we’re partnering with ProPublica’s Electionland for reports of election problems.

  • SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply). 
  • WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683. 
  • Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland
  • Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
Topics:

About the Authors & Contributors