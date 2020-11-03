LIVE: WA 2020 election results for president, governor and more

As more ballots are counted in the coming days, this page will be updated after 4:30 p.m., when the Washington Secretary of State’s Office posts updates.

For the presidential race, we’ll share what we’re hearing from The Associated Press’ electoral college coverage. The AP is the trusted source for election coverage, both locally and nationally, and is the main source of this information for many national news organizations. The New York Times explains why in this story. We’re a small newsroom and don’t have the expertise to do better than these professionals.

Washington state voters had until 8 p.m. to put a ballot in a drop box or get it postmarked at a post office. While you're waiting for results, we’re also working on a time capsule of sorts and need your help: Send us some thoughts about how you’re feeling, which elections you’re watching and what you’ll most remember about this moment in history.