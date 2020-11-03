LIVE: WA 2020 election results for president, governor and more

As more ballots are counted in the coming days, this page will be updated after 4:30 p.m., when the Washington Secretary of State’s Office posts updates.
For the presidential race, we’ll share what we’re hearing from The Associated Press’ electoral college coverage. The AP is the trusted source for election coverage, both locally and nationally, and is the main source of this information for many national news organizations. The New York Times explains why in this story. We’re a small newsroom and don’t have the expertise to do better than these professionals.
Washington state voters had until 8 p.m. to put a ballot in a drop box or get it postmarked at a post office. While you're waiting for results, we’re also working on a time capsule of sorts and need your help: Send us some thoughts about how you’re feeling, which elections you’re watching and what you’ll most remember about this moment in history.
Scroll to track results (and don't forget to refresh the page once in a while) or click below to jump to a particular race.
- President (national electoral results, statewide results)
- Governor
- Lieutenant governor
- State attorney general
- Secretary of state
- OSPI
- State treasurer
- Referendum 90 — Mandatory sex education
- King County Charter Amendment 4
- King County Charter Amendment 5
- King County Charter Amendment 6
Congressional races
1st Congressional District, 2nd Congressional District, 3rd Congressional District, 4th Congressional District, 5th Congressional District, 6th Congressional District, 7th Congressional District, 8th Congressional District, 9th Congressional District, 10th Congressional District
U.S. president
Note: our electoral results reflect The Associated Press. Last updated: 10:15 p.m.
The AP has already called Washington state for Joe Biden.
Washington state governor
Below, we have statewide results and results from King County voters. We singled out King County for two reasons: First, because that's where a majority of our readers live. Second, the outcome of King County's votes historically aligns with the outcome of the statewide election.
Note: The Associated Press has already called the race for Gov. Jay Inslee.
Washington state Referendum 90 — mandatory sex education
Below, we have statewide results as well as results from King County voters. We singled out King County for two reasons: First, because that's where a majority of our readers live. Second, the outcome of King County's votes often (but not always) aligns with the outcome of the statewide referendums.
7th Congressional District
Update 8:50 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the race for Pramila Jayapal.
If you need to report an election problem such as voter intimidation or suppression, we’re partnering with ProPublica’s Electionland for reports of election problems.
- SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
- WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
- Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
- Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.