Leading into Election Day, the mood in Seattle and other parts of the country was tense with anticipation about how the public would react to news of who won the presidency. Across the country, images of businesses boarding up windows were broadcast across newspapers and television. In Seattle, on Capitol Hill, businesses were boarded up — although, in true 2020 fashion, it was unclear whether this was in response to the pandemic, the ongoing protests or fear of civil unrest on election night.

Regardless, the Seattle Police Department limited time off for officers in preparation for possible protests. With the results of the presidency still unknown, the streets were not flooded with protests or rioting. But police still clashed with the group on Tuesday night; as volunteer drivers blocked intersections for the protesters, police gave orders for the cars to disperse and for the protesters to keep moving. When the protesters continued to occupy the streets, police rushed in and made several arrests.

The department said in a tweet that eight arrests were made for “pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.”

After some brief clashes in Amazon’s backyard, a smaller group moved up Capitol Hill. One business owner near Cal Anderson Park — who declined to give his name — was relieved that the protesters weren’t smashing any glass.

“Every broken pane of glass is just a vote for Trump,” he said.

Reflecting on the protests throughout the summer, he said he believed the demonstrators’ heart was in the right place. But he felt their message had been usurped by anarchists.

“I actually think that this isn't Black Lives Matter,” he said. “I think this is an anarchist movement, and I think it's mostly about white entitlement.”

For one protester, who declined to give her name, the more important political focus was local — not national.

“It's what's happening at the local level we're worried about, and they're still not listening,” she said of local officials.

For some who have been pushing throughout the summer for local change, Tuesday appeared to bring some good news from the ballot. King County Charter amendments 5 and 6, which would turn the county sheriff into a political appointee and give more authority over policing to the King County Council, were both passing comfortably.

Lilly Fowler contributed to this story.