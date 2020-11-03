WA 2020 election results: King County legislative races

As more ballots are counted in the coming days, this page will be updated after 4:30 p.m., when the Washington Secretary of State’s Office posts updates.

As for calling winners of each race, we'll share what we're hearing from The Associated Press' election experts.

The AP is the trusted source for election coverage, both locally and nationally, and is the main source of this information for many major news organizations. The New York Times explains why in this story. We’re a small newsroom and don’t have the expertise to do better than these professionals.

If you’re reading this on Tuesday and you haven’t voted yet, you have until 8 p.m. to put your ballot in a drop box or get it postmarked at a post office. If you need more information to help you fill out your ballot, check out the stories on our Election 2020 page. If you have need other technical help, read our Q&A on how to vote . We’re also working on a time capsule of sorts and need your help: Send us some thoughts about how you’re feeling, which elections you’re watching and what you’ll most remember about this moment in history.

If you need to report a problem at your drop box or experience voter intimidation or suppression, we’re partnering with ProPublica’s Electionland on reports of election problems.

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland .

. Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

We'll post results below, starting as early as 8 p.m. You can also join us for a live virtual event at 11 a.m.