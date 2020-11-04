Washington Election Day in photos

Ted Behrmann, right, has found the election to be mentally exhausting and has spent lots of time caring for their own mental health and that of their friends. So much so that they almost forgot to vote. “I don’t like Biden, I don’t like Trump, but I don’t want to watch more people die,” they said after casting a vote for Biden at a drop box in Burien. “It’s a utilitarian situation.” (Agueda Pacheco Flores/Crosscut)
Chad Meis, 32, poses for a portrait with his son, Max, 2, after dropping off his ballot on Nov. 3, 2020, at Rainier Beach Community Center, in Seattle. “I’m hoping for peace in the community, regardless of the outcome,” he said. “It’s important we have the freedom to vote, and that we exercise it, regardless of what party we’re voting for. I’m excited to see people coming out, I’m excited to involve my kids in it. We want to see peace in the community, we want to see justice in the community, we want to see hope in the community. Regardless of who wins on every single decision on the ballot, I really just want to see families in this community supported.” (Jovelle Tamayo for Crosscut)
Leora Dillow, 30, a resident of Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, said she has grown concerned recently about the rise of right-wing extremist groups like the Proud Boys, which President Donald Trump recently told to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate. “I’m hoping for peace and solidarity, but I am sort of expecting uprisings no matter what,” Dillow said, when asked what she expects to happen on election night. As someone who is Jewish, she said, “The Proud Boys have been something really stressful for me and my family.” According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group is primarily misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration, and “some members espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups.” (Melissa Santos/Crosscut)
Alex Hernandez has never voted in an election before. When the 20-year-old dropped off his ballot at the box outside the Lake City library, he said he thought it was important to use the power he has — his vote — to help steer the country in a new direction. He said he thinks it is particularly important for people who are eligible to vote to use their voice at the ballot box, since not everyone has that ability. His parents, for instance, cannot vote, because they immigrated from Mexico and aren’t citizens. “My parents don’t have the privilege to vote, but I do,” he said. (Melissa Santos/Crosscut)
Diana Tellez, 23, of Yakima, was feeling unsure about Election Day, and said it’s “a little bit of a mess.” She was turning in her ballot on Election Day because she’s a procrastinator, she said, but also wanted to do it in person because she was concerned about her vote being counted. “I’m just hoping that my vote goes in as soon as they get it — [that] it doesn’t get left out or doesn’t get, how they say like, it disappears,” Tellez said. (Emily McCarty/Crosscut)