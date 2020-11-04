Washington Election Day in photos

A steady stream of Washington voters dropped off their ballots on Tuesday, adding to the already record early turnout. Elections officials estimated total voting could reach close to 90% of registered voters.

The 2009 presidential election set Washington's voter turnout record, when nearly 85% of registered voters cast their ballots.

So far this year, Washington voters are returning ballots at much higher rates than they did in 2016. As of Monday, nearly 73% of registered voters had submitted their ballots. At the same point during the 2016 election cycle, only about 53% had already voted.

Shortly after 8 p.m., results will start appearing on the secretary of state’s website and on Crosscut's election pages.