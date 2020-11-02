The 34-year-old Issaquah resident, who works as the chief operating officer of a bank, is disenchanted with the presidential candidates. While Washington is one of the 32 states where prior filing is required for a write-in candidate to be counted, Johnston is not hopeful that either will win, but he’s doing it to send a message: He thinks both former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are “pretty rotten.”

While Washington is expected to see historically high voter turnout, with some estimates reaching toward 90% of eligible voters casting ballots, that still leaves half a million or more like Johnston who are sitting out a highly contentious presidential election.

They are signalling their frustration and anger toward a political system that they believe doesn’t represent them or their values. In the Survey of the Performance of American Elections in 2016 , more than 35% of Washington voters listed “disliking the candidates or campaign issues” as the reason they were registered but didn't vote.

Historically , those who don’t vote have been young, low-income, have little college education, and were more likely to have no party affiliation. Low numbers may also be attributed to disproportionate barriers to voting, such as fewer polling places, waiting in line for more than an hour, or not being able to take time off work, that make voting more difficult, especially for Black and Hispanic voters .

But the lazy, stay-at-home, uninvolved voter trope doesn’t reveal the entirety of what’s behind the curtain. Nonvoters like Johnston are educated in politics. They describe legislative history, run through historical presidential candidates on their fingertips, point to personality trait similarities between presidents from the 1930s and aren’t afraid of labels like socialist or anarchist.

They follow politics closely — but are unenthralled, lethargic or even disgusted with the system.

In general, trust in the federal government is low. Since 1968, less than 50% of the U.S. population consistently trust the federal government “most of the time,” with one uptick after 9/11, according to the American National Election Studies, which has tracked trust in the government since 1958 .

While third parties and write-in presidential candidates may receive a minuscule percentage of votes, Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government and Kirkland City Council member, encourages third-party voting in Washington.

“The electoral votes from our state are going to Biden … so that actually gives voters in Washington the flexibility to vote their conscience,” Nixon said.

When people tell him third party votes are a wasted vote, Nixon disagrees. He believes his vote is only wasted if, one, he doesn’t vote at all or, two, if he doesn’t vote for somebody he truly supports. Nixon said casting that third party vote is not about expecting to win, but of showing how the American public really feels.

“You should always vote for the person that you sincerely want to win and not just vote for the lesser of two evils,” Nixon said. “That's my main message to people — is vote your conscience and vote [for] who you really support. Don't try to vote strategically just so the person you don't want doesn't get elected.”