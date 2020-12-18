What you should know about WA Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2021 budget plan

While state revenue projections have rebounded significantly since June, when lawmakers thought tax collections would take an $8.8 billion hit over three years, the state is still projected to collect about $3.3 billion less through 2023 than previously predicted.

That’s part of what led Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to propose a $57.6 billion two-year spending plan on Thursday that would include about $1.3 billion in new taxes, much of which would pay for new COVID-19 relief efforts.

About $1.1 billion annually in new revenue would come from a measure Inslee has proposed several times before: a tax on capital gains, which include profits from selling assets such as stocks and bonds. He said the tax measure, which aims to target the wealthy, would affect fewer than 2% of Washingtonians and not kick in until 2022.

“The state does need new, additional revenue to continue to strengthen our state’s pandemic response,” Inslee said. “This we know.”

About $397 million in Inslee’s two-year budget would pay for immediate public health needs, such as personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing supplies, contact tracing and vaccine distribution.

In addition, the governor is proposing a new tax on health insurance policies, which he said would go toward helping improve public health programs over the long term.

The governor also is suggesting that the Legislature tap the state’s emergency fund, known as the rainy day fund. Inslee said that would help balance the budget and let relief efforts begin sooner, without having to wait for his proposed taxes to kick in.

Here are some key areas where Inslee wants to see the Legislature take action in 2021. Legislators are scheduled to begin a new 105-day session on Jan. 11.



Quick action to help renters, businesses

The governor proposes to spend $328 million between now and June 2023 on rental assistance, which would help people avoid evictions. Half of that rental-assistance money is to be spent between now and June, which Inslee said would help people stay in their homes even after Dec. 31, when a statewide eviction moratorium is set to expire.

About 28,000 households would receive help paying rent in the next six months under Inslee’s proposal.

To get the money out quickly, the governor is asking lawmakers to pass an “early action” bill shortly after the Legislature convenes in January, rather than waiting for legislators to approve a larger two-year budget, which is unlikely to pass before late April.

The governor is proposing that the early-action bill contain about $100 million in new aid to businesses that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with about $100 million to assist renters.



Avoiding unemployment premium spikes

Inslee’s plan also seeks to prevent businesses from having to pay higher unemployment insurance premiums in the coming years. Premium increases are expected because so many jobless workers filed for unemployment this year. That has drawn down the trust fund that pays those benefits.

The governor said his plan would reduce what businesses have to pay in unemployment taxes by $790 million in 2021, plus an additional $1.1 billion from 2022 to 2025. Inslee’s plan also would raise the minimum amount that jobless workers can receive, from $201 per week to about $270 per week, his office said.



A new tax to pay for public health

Inslee is also proposing a new tax on health insurance policies to address longer-term needs in the state’s health care system. Those needs include developing new data systems and policies aimed at improving public health, as well as improving emergency management, so that public health districts can better respond to future outbreaks, his office said.

To pay for those things, Inslee's new tax on health insurance policies would generate $205 million in its first year. The tax would amount to about $3 per insured person, according to Inslee’s budget office. While the tax is directly imposed on insurers, not their customers, the governor’s budget director said he expected insurance companies would pass the costs on to policyholders.