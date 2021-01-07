Armed protesters in Olympia occupy Capitol steps, governor’s mansion lawn

A woman representing Washington Election Integrity Coalition United said her organization was filing a lawsuit against Washington state, charging election fraud. “We have a sanctuary state paired with the worst system of mail-in voting,” said Tambourine Borrelli.

Borrelli claimed there were massive security breaches before the election in Washington state, but the Secretary of State’s Office has said it has seen zero evidence of security breaches of the state’s elections system.

Andy Yong, a pastor who came to the rally to voice his support of President Donald Trump and to open the event with prayer, said he wasn’t worried about his personal safety or violence, although “there’s always a possibility.”

Peggy Hutt, a veteran, said she is a regular participant in rallies in support of gun rights and against election fraud, because she believes in the Constitution and loves her country.

“Everything starts and ends with our election system. If they’re not fair and transparent we will never know if the people who are representing us are actually those who have been elected by the people,” Hutt said.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright said the patrol was monitoring activities of the crowd but hadn’t seen any signs of violence.

"We want to be sure everyone has the opportunity to express their First Amendment rights peacefully,” Wright said. "We can’t predict what people are going to do. We’re prepared for whatever occurs and we’re hopeful that people will stay peaceful and get their opinions expressed peacefully."

State Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, called on all elected leaders at all levels and every political affiliation to join him in denouncing Wednesday's actions and supporting a smooth and peaceful transition to the democratically elected new administration.

“We all have the right to protest, but we all also have a responsibility to not cross the line into intimidation or violence. Today at our state capital and in our nation’s capital, we have seen that line crossed. I condemn any violence, intimidation and destruction in the strongest terms possible," Billig said in a statement.

He commended his Republican colleagues who spoke out against the violence.

"I am disappointed, however, that it took violence at the United States Capitol Building for them to finally condemn what has been manifesting for years under this president and in recent weeks through the support of conspiracy theories designed to undermine our democracy," he said.

In Washington state, Republicans have taken action in response to reports of violence before. A little over a year ago, the state's House Republicans kicked Rep. Matt Shea out of their caucus after he was accused of participating in acts of domestic terrorism, although they stopped short of agreeing to expel Shea from the Legislature.

State Republicans have also publicly countered unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, with GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman saying the baseless allegations threaten to undermine trust in U.S. elections.