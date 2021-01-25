As part of a rollout of new equity policies, Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed allocating $2.5 million for the new statewide Office of Equity.

With eight staff members, the office will develop the state’s five-year equity plan and monitor agency progress “in order to keep the arc of the moral universe moving forward in the state of Washington,” the governor said in a Dec. 14 press conference.

The Office of Equity was originally proposed by state Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, with House Bill 1783 in 2019. Her inspiration came from her time on the SeaTac City Council, when a public health report revealed a health disparity she called “third world.”

When she first introduced the bill, Gregerson noticed hesitation among House Democrats for the measure being new and nebulous to some. After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, the office became one of the caucus’s top priorities for the next session.

This was not the case for Republicans.

“It’s not an objection to equity,” said state Rep. Drew Stokesbary R-Auburn. “My objection is to an extra layer of bureaucracy. It’s essentially the governor admitting his agencies are incapable of advancing equity policies on their own.”