What’s next for the two WA Republicans who voted to impeach Trump?

Clayton said he suspects that, in the long run, Newhouse and Herrera Beutler’s votes on impeachment are “going to work out well for them.”

“They’re going to look like they behaved like statespeople, as leaders,” he said.

Some experts think Washington’s top-two primary system made it easier for Herrera Beutler and Newhouse to vote their conscience, potentially blunting some of the political repercussions they might face in next year’s election. In Washington state, the top two vote-getters in the primary move on to the general election, no matter their party affiliation.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, wrote on Twitter shortly before the impeachment vote that if more states had top-two primary systems, he suspects “the tally of pro-impeachment R’s would be double whatever it ends up being today.”

“WA’s top-two primary system could shield them somewhat from pro-Trump backlash,” Wasserman wrote.

Alex Hays, a Republican political consultant from Tacoma, said because the top-two primary doesn’t require voters to register as part of one party or another, it effectively “lets less partisan and nonpartisan voters vote.”

“And in that population, impeachment will be popular,” said Hays, noting that the top-two primary lets voters pick “whoever they want,” regardless of party, and can serve as a moderating force in politics.

For instance, in Newhouse’s district, where the top-two primary has yielded Republican versus Republican matchups in the past, the roughly 40% of voters who are Democrats are more likely to choose Newhouse over a challenger further to the right, Hays said.

“If you are the minority party in a single party district, your consolation prize is you get to moderate your elected official,” Hays said.

That doesn’t erase the furor that Herrera Beutler and Newhouse are facing now, however.

“That anger is part of why these votes were courageous,” Hays said.

Tina Podlodowski, the chair of the Washington State Democrats, said that may give the two Republican lawmakers too much credit. She called Herrera Beutler and Newhouse’s votes “the bare minimum they needed to do for decency and democracy.”

“It’s not courageous to stand up for the Constitution when you have taken an oath to support the Constitution,” Podlodowski said Friday. “It’s what we expect our representatives to do.”

Still, a split is evident in the Republican Party, with impeachment just the latest example of the competing factions. Clayton, the WSU professor, went as far as to call it a “civil war.”

“The main dividing lines seem to be between insurgents and institutionalists,” said Eric McGhee, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. He sees the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment as part of the “institutionalist” wing, who want to preserve “the norms and traditions of governing,” as opposed to embracing the populism of Trump and many of his supporters.

He said that dynamic was likely the bigger influence on Herrera Beutler and Newhouse’s vote, rather than the top-two primary. California similarly has a top-two primary system, and only one Republican from the state voted to impeach Trump.

Randy Pepple, a Republican political consultant based in King County, said how Herrera Beutler and Newhouse perform in their next election will most likely depend on how Trump’s legacy fares over the coming years.

His prediction? “I think in two years time it will be clear that Donald Trump was unfit for office,” Pepple said.

Because of that, Pepple predicted, Herrera Beutler and Newhouse’s votes “will look better and better as time goes on.”