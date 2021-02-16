Teens pushing WA Legislature to ban retail puppy sales

The pet store’s website states: “Our pets are responsibly sourced. We get our puppies from local breeders that we have been using for over 25 years. We do not support ‘puppy mills’ or ‘backyard breeders.’ ”

Gaynetta Snyder of Precious Paws, one of the breeders accused of being a puppy mill, confirmed via invoice record that she sold Fairwood Pet Center one puppy, a Shiba Inu, in 2018. That same year a leaked pet license transfer form alleges Fairwood Pet Center sourced a “Mini Aussie” from Ida’s Toy Box, which also appears on the Humane Society’s 2020 Horrible Hundred report.

Fairwood Pet Center did not return several phone calls requesting comment and an employee said the manager did not want to comment on the retail pet ban.

In the last legislative session, House Bill 1640 sought to ban pet retailers like Fairwood Pet Center from selling dogs and cats. Since breeding regulations from 2009 already prohibit the practices that constitute puppy mills and kitten factories, HB 1640 would have ended the supply chain that funnels out-of-state animals raised in these conditions without interfering with the federal rules of interstate commerce.

The bill died in committee last session. This year, Rep. Amy Walen D-Kirkland, is ready to try again with the bipartisan House Bill 1424.

“One of my colleagues said, ‘I thought you were just running this bill because you love dogs,’ ” Walen said with a laugh. “Well, no. There’s a little bit more to it then that.”

For Walen, it’s about informing consumers — hence the bill’s home in the Consumer Protection & Business Committee. Around Thanksgiving, Walen noticed barcodes on grocery store turkeys that, when scanned, showed consumers where the turkey was raised.

“We can do it for turkeys and they’re not even alive!” Walen said. “I want to know where my puppy is raised. I want to know the living conditions of mom and dad. I think consumers deserve to know that.”

Walen got her two dachshunds, Patty and Leo (or at least that’s Leo’s “formal” name), from a breeder who follows a strict vetting process before handing off her animals. The breeder goes so far as to not sell to smokers, according to Walen.

Besides a love of animals and passion for consumer protection, Walen was inspired to continue work on the retail pet ban by two young advocates from her own district. Ava Finn and Novia Liu testified for HB 1640 before they were even licensed drivers.