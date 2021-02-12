WA jobless benefits lag while unemployment taxes loom

More help for businesses may be coming

The flood of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic has severely depleted the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which is what pays people’s benefits when they have been laid off.

To replenish the trust fund when it is low, the state’s unemployment system is set up to automatically increase taxes on businesses. Companies that lay off lots of workers end up paying more, since their former employees go on to claim a larger amount of unemployment benefits.

But state lawmakers have largely agreed that this system wasn’t built for a once-in-a-century pandemic. They see tax bills like the one Michaud received in the mail as evidence of that.

The emergency fix Inslee signed into law Monday does a lot to curb that problem. Business tax bills this year will be reduced considerably from the notices that went out in December. On average, businesses will pay only about $10 more per employee in 2021 than they did in 2020, according to one legislative analysis.

Yet that modest increase won’t be the case for everyone. Unless the Legislature does more, certain businesses that were especially hard-hit during the pandemic are in line for much bigger tax hikes.

Those businesses will likely include small retailers like Michaud, as well as restaurants, which have been particularly affected by public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, said state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, who chairs the Senate committee that deals with unemployment issues.

What’s more, all businesses on average are projected to see bigger unemployment tax spikes further down the road, unless the Legislature passes additional tax relief. Those increases will be amplified for businesses like restaurants and small retail shops, whose operations have been more disrupted by the pandemic than, say, Amazon’s.

Roz Edison, the co-owner of the Marination restaurant group in Seattle, said she has always understood one’s employment tax rate to be innately tied to one’s business practices: Treat your employees right and run your business well, her mentors taught her, and you’ll avoid high turnover and big unemployment tax hikes.

But the pandemic upended all that.

“It’s sort of like if there was a mass casualty event somewhere: Mount Rainier erupts, and a ton of people die, and then everyone gets hit with a higher tax rate,” Edison said. “Well, it wasn’t my business that made the volcano erupt.”

To her, the idea of restaurants facing higher taxes after all they’ve been through this year “is insult to injury.”

Right now, “every penny counts, and every dollar counts,” said Edison, whose restaurants include Super Six in Columbia City and Marination Ma Kai in West Seattle. While Inslee recently allowed indoor dining to resume at 25% capacity in King County, Edison still is doing only takeout, delivery and outdoor seating, for health and safety reasons. She said she won’t open for indoor dining until her workers can get vaccinated.

Lawmakers have differing ideas for what the next steps should be.

Keiser, the Senate committee chair, would like to try to target tax breaks specifically toward businesses like restaurants, local entertainment venues and small retailers. She thinks lawmakers can do that by adding state money into the Employment Security Department’s Voluntary Contribution program, which is typically used by businesses to buy down their own unemployment tax rates.

It’s a plan state Sen. Christine Rolfes, the Senate’s lead budget writer, said she is seriously considering.

Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said she, too, is most interested in providing targeted relief to smaller businesses, rather than further reducing the tax rates of larger companies that may not have struggled as much during the pandemic.

Many tech companies, for instance, haven’t had to lay off people in the same way restaurants and retailers have, since their employees can more easily work from home, she said.

“You could dump a ton of money into the unemployment insurance fund, and that benefits everyone equally — in fact, it benefits Amazon and Microsoft the most, because they don’t even have higher rates,” Rolfes said. “Or you can target it to the businesses that need it most.”