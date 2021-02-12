‘A health care cliff’

Washington has seen 25 nursing homes close since 2017, a loss of more than 1,000 beds, according to industry statistics provided by Alyssa Odegaard of LeadingAge, an advocacy organization representing not-for-profit nursing homes and assisted living facilities. That’s a significant decline for an industry serving about 18,600 people.

About 63% of nursing home residents are insured through Medicaid, and the program’s low reimbursement rates are driving nursing home operators out of business, said Odegaard, LeadingAge’s vice president for public policy. Medicaid reimbursement rates — about $274 a day — don’t come close to covering the costs of care in Washington. That gap between revenues and expenses has created an industrywide annual shortfall of $117 million in the state. While residents paying out of pocket or with other insurance balance the books at some homes, many operators are on the verge of shutting down. Washington’s reimbursement rates are lower than those in Oregon and Idaho, states with less expensive operating costs. Although emergency federal funding helped keep nursing homes open during the pandemic, the shortfall is expected to deepen unless the Legislature acts, Odegaard said.

Nurse salaries are the dominant cost at nursing homes, and low pay makes recruitment and retention challenging — especially at a time when a pandemic is attacking those who need care and those who care for them.

“You’re not able to attract enough staff and you’re not attracting the best staff, because you’re competing with hospitals and clinics that are paying more and offering better benefits,” said Robin Dale, president and CEO of the Washington Health Care Association, which represents for-profit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.

“The state, to some degree, gets the nursing home system that it pays for,” Dale continued. “If they’re not paying an adequate rate, you’re not going to have the best nursing home that you can have.”

The funding gap translates into fewer nurses and nursing aides. That means nursing home residents wait longer for help and they more often wind up hospitalized, Dale said. High staff turnover creates space for mistakes while leaving little room for bonds to build between nursing home staff and patients.

Bills currently before the Legislature would narrow the gap by changing both the way inflation adjustments are figured and increasing reimbursement rates. Together, they would inject about $11 million of state and federal money into the system annually, compared with Medicaid expenditures on nursing homes of $703 million in 2019.

For some older Washingtonians, budget shortfalls mean disconnection. Residents in need of nursing care sometimes have to move into homes far from their spouses, families and friends. Hundreds of residents are also displaced each year as facilities close; about 1,300 residents have had to move since 2017 becaause of closures.

Some nursing homes are turning away Medicaid clients to make ends meet. Particularly in rural Washington, Medicaid-insured residents increasingly have to leave their communities to find a home.

“I would like people to have the option of staying in their community, where they know people,” said Rep. Joe Schmick, a Republican from Colfax in southeastern Washington, who is sponsoring legislation to change how inflation-related adjustments are calculated. “I think they do better.”

That shortfall is driving operators to stop accepting residents on Medicaid or requiring them to pay in cash for years before allowing them to use the insurance, which reimburses providers for 58% of their costs.

Inslee also vetoed a $1.4 million rate increase for facilities serving residents with dementia passed during the 2020 legislative session. Advocates hope the increase, which amounts to $10 a day per resident, will survive this session.