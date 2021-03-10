The bills we’re tracking in the 2021 Washington state Legislature

Pandemic relief

Bill number: House Bill 1368

What it does: The $2.2 billion COVID relief plan would help renters, small businesses, schools and others struggling during the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Read more here.

Current status: Signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Feb. 19, took effect the same day.

Bill number: Senate Bill 5061

What it does: Ensures pandemic-related layoffs (between March 22 and May 30 of 2020) won’t excessively drive up businesses’ unemployment tax rates. Read more here.

Current status: Signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, took effect Feb. 8.

Climate

The state Legislature is considering many climate-focused bills this year. We reported on several that aim to tackle the climate crisis and the housing crisis simultaneously, including one that would increase housing density in some areas by 50%. You can read that story here.

Washington also became the ninth state to ban single-use plastic bags in 2020, but the pandemic has delayed any implementation since then. Read more here.

Here is some more climate legislation we’re watching:

Bill number: House Bill 1075

What it does: Direct the state to set mandatory emission-reduction targets for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Read more here.

Current status: Passed out of a House committee, but didn't receive a vote on the House floor before a March 9 deadline to advance. Looks dead this session.

Bill number: House Bill 1216

What it does: Authorize the state to pay for guidance, grant money and other resources to help cities build up and manage their urban forests. Read more here.

Current status: Passed the House, awaiting Senate action.

Bill number: House Bill 1091

What it does: Impose a clean fuel standard that would require the makers of gasoline and diesel to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions over time. Read more here.

Current status: Passed the House on Feb. 27, awaiting Senate action.