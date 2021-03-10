The bills we’re tracking in the 2021 Washington state Legislature

Pandemic relief
Bill number: House Bill 1368
What it does: The $2.2 billion COVID relief plan would help renters, small businesses, schools and others struggling during the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Read more here.
Current status: Signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Feb. 19, took effect the same day.
---
Bill number: Senate Bill 5061
What it does: Ensures pandemic-related layoffs (between March 22 and May 30 of 2020) won’t excessively drive up businesses’ unemployment tax rates. Read more here.
Current status: Signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, took effect Feb. 8.
Climate
The state Legislature is considering many climate-focused bills this year. We reported on several that aim to tackle the climate crisis and the housing crisis simultaneously, including one that would increase housing density in some areas by 50%. You can read that story here.
Washington also became the ninth state to ban single-use plastic bags in 2020, but the pandemic has delayed any implementation since then. Read more here.
Here is some more climate legislation we’re watching:
Bill number: House Bill 1075
What it does: Direct the state to set mandatory emission-reduction targets for ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Read more here.
Current status: Passed out of a House committee, but didn't receive a vote on the House floor before a March 9 deadline to advance. Looks dead this session.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1216
What it does: Authorize the state to pay for guidance, grant money and other resources to help cities build up and manage their urban forests. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the House, awaiting Senate action.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1091
What it does: Impose a clean fuel standard that would require the makers of gasoline and diesel to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions over time. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the House on Feb. 27, awaiting Senate action.
Taxing the rich
Democrats are pushing multiple proposals to tax the wealthiest Washingtonians, and it can be confusing to parse through them all. We’re here to help. You can read more about each proposal here, but here’s a quick breakdown:
Bill number: Senate Bill 5096 — Capital gains tax
What it does: Apply a 7% tax on sales of assets that exceed $250,000 in a given year. Those assets are typically stocks or bonds.
Current status: Passed the Senate on March 6, awaiting House action.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1406 — Wealth tax
What it does: Apply a 1% tax on all Washington residents whose worldwide wealth exceeds $1 billion, likely fewer than 100 people total.
Current status: Did not advance from committee, but could be revived later if considered necessary to implement the budget.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1465 — estate tax
What it does: Increase the tax rate on wealthy people’s estates that would be passed on when they die. This bill would specifically increase the tax rate on estates valued at $3 million or more.
Current status: Did not advance from committee, but could be revived later if considered necessary to implement the budget.
Health care
The state Medicaid system saw enrollment jump 11% during the pandemic and now the program insures more than one in five Washington residents. The spike has lawmakers looking to expand a few aspects of Medicaid, and you can read about some of them here.
Here are a couple of the bills:
Bill number: Senate Bill 5068
What it does: Extends Medicaid coverage during new mothers’ postpartum period.
Current status: Passed the Senate on Feb. 25, awaiting a committee hearing in the House.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1275
What it does: Increase payment rates to Washington’s nursing homes, many of which have closed during the pandemic.
Current status: Did not advance from committee, but could be revived later if considered necessary to implement the budget.
---
Bill number: Senate Bill 5203
What it does: Enable Washington to buy or make generic drugs in response to rising costs of lifesaving medications. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the Senate on March 4, awaiting a committee hearing in the House.
Cannabis taxes and more drug legislation
For the first time, Washington state is expected to collect more than $1 billion in marijuana sales taxes over the next two years. You can see how that revenue is spent in our reporting here.
Here are some drug-related bills we’re tracking.
Bill number: House Bill 1499
What it does: Make Washington the second state to legalize the personal use of all drugs. The measure would also direct money toward treatment and community-based intervention programs, where drug users and people with mental health problems would be referred to instead of jail. Read more here.
Current status: Appears to be dead, did not advance from committee.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1019
What it does: Let adults 21 and over grow cannabis plants at home for recreational use. Each adult would be limited to six home-grown plants, or no more than 15 plants per household. Read more here.
Current status: Appears to be dead, did not advance from committee.
Immigration
Bill number: House Bill 1090
What it does: Ban new private prisons from opening in Washington, and allow private prisons currently operating to do so only until their contracts end. For the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, that contract ends in 2025. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the House on Feb. 23, awaiting a committee hearing in the Senate.
Election reform
Bill number: House Bill 1156
What it does: Allow cities and counties to implement ranked-choice voting in local elections, a method that lets voters rank their choices in order of preference. Read more here.
Current status: Passed committee, but did not receive a vote on the House floor before a March 9 deadline to advance. That means it may be dead this session.
Education
Bill number: Senate Bill 5030
What it does: Require school districts to implement more comprehensive mental health programs for students, and require counselors to spend 80% of their time providing actual counseling services. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the Senate on Feb. 23, awaiting a committee hearing in the House.
Other bills
Bill number: Senate Bill 5010
What it does: Cut the link between credit scores and insurance rates. Read more here.
Current Status: Failed to receive a floor vote in the Senate before March 9 deadline. Leaders have declared it dead.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1016
What it does: Make Juneteenth an official government holiday in Washington state. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the House on Feb. 25, awaiting a committee hearing in the Senate.
---
Bill number: House Bill 1424
What it does: The “puppy mill bill” would ban retail pet sales after an unsuccessful attempt last session. Read more here.
Current status: Passed the House on March 7, awaiting Senate action.
