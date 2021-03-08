He’s under direction from Washington’s Legislature to bring the entire state up to superfast internet speeds by 2028. Yet in December, the federal government announced plans to award hundreds of millions of dollars to companies Elliott is afraid won't meet the state’s standards.

One of those companies is SpaceX, whose satellite internet service Elliott says has yet to prove capable of meeting the state’s 2028 internet speed goals. The space exploration company is in line to receive $80.4 million to expand rural broadband in Washington state, out of about $886 million in federal broadband subsidies the company is expected to receive nationwide.

For Elliott, the awards to private-sector companies such as SpaceX and CenturyLink pose another problem as well. In the geographic areas where those companies received federal awards, public agencies like his will have a harder time getting federal funding to improve broadband connectivity any further.

In effect, Elliott said, his office will be limited in what it can do to close any service gaps the private companies leave behind.

“Once those locations are allocated, no longer can you go chase federal money in those areas,” Elliott said. “They’re blocked out for 10 years, those areas, even at a time when stimulus money's coming, all the relief money's coming, all the big federal broadband infrastructure funds are coming.”

Other state and local officials have run into similar problems.

Chris Tamarin, a telecommunications specialist in Oregon’s Business Development Department, explained it this way: Once a company receives a federal award to provide broadband service anywhere in a certain census block, the Federal Communications Commission lists the entire census block as being served by broadband — even if only a fraction of homes in that area actually have access to high-speed internet.

That leaves many local utilities locked out of federal funding opportunities based on inaccurate data, said Tamarin, whose agency includes the Oregon Broadband Office.

“You can see the sense of not wanting to provide duplicate funding for a service area,” Tamarin said. “But here are these unintended consequences.”

This issue is not new. But it is coming to a head now because of the focus the pandemic has put on unequal access to the internet, and the need for more federal and state money to erase those inequities.

FCC officials say they’re working on fixing some of the issues state and local leaders have described. Progress, however, will take time — and state and local officials worry changes won’t happen fast enough for them to benefit from the historic federal infrastructure measures they expect to be finalized in the coming months.

SpaceX and CenturyLink did not respond to messages asking for comment.