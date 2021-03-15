“We are a little sad,” said Dudash, the vice president of patient services of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands.

Like many other businesses and nonprofits, Planned Parenthood has been hurt by the pandemic. But leaders say there’s something else that has also affected their bottom line: Washington state’s low Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The organization’s local affiliate said the state simply doesn’t pay enough to cover the actual costs of providing family planning and reproductive health services to Medicaid patients, who make up about 40% of its patient base.

Other clinics have felt the strain, too. Cedar River Clinics, which offers abortions and other family planning services throughout the Puget Sound region, said that last year, its three clinics subsidized services for Medicaid patients to the tune of $604,000. The nonprofit’s total annual budget is about $4 million, a spokesperson said.

Both organizations are hoping the Legislature will take action in the coming weeks to increase the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates for family planning services. If lawmakers do not do so, Planned Parenthood said as many as six of its other clinics across the state are at risk of closure.

Rebecca Gibron, the chief operating officer of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands, said the financial problem has been building for years due to inadequate reimbursement rates, but the pandemic pushed the organization over the edge. “This is the last place we wanted to go, to have to close health centers — but here we are,” Gibron said. “We’ve been asking for these increases for years, and we’ve just hit our breaking point.”

In addition to the Planned Parenthood health center in Kent, the organization recently closed locations in Shelton and on Seattle’s First Hill.

While the closures still leave open more than two dozen Planned Parenthood locations throughout Washington state, it means some counties — including Mason County, where Shelton is located — no longer have a Planned Parenthood location. Now, a Shelton resident who wants to visit Planned Parenthood must travel to Olympia, roughly 25 miles away, or to Bremerton, about 35 miles away, for an appointment.

Dudash said many of the people who relied on the health center in Kent also will have difficulty getting to another center. Many of the Kent center’s former patients in south King County are Black, Indigenous or people of color, she said.

A good number also are lower income and rely on public transit, which means even a few extra miles can make for a much longer and more inconvenient trip, said Dr. Erin Berry, Washington state’s medical director and director of clinical research with Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands.

Berry recounted a story of a recent patient who had limited English proficiency and didn’t drive, who was panicked and worried she would have to go to the emergency room. That patient instead was able to get an evaluation at the Kent center that was closer to her, Berry said.

Now that the Kent center is closed, that same person would have had to go farther and potentially delay their treatment, Berry said. “And that would have been serious, because when she came in, we were like, OK, you need this now,” Berry said.