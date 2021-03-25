She would pray on her way to work, asking in her words that “the universe be gracious” to her. Driving without a license in Washington state is a criminal offense punishable by 90 days in jail or up to a $1,000 fine,

“I was constantly in this cycle of survival,” McClendon said. “Survival means taking risks. I was willing to [drive without a license] to provide for my children.”

Although she has struggled to pay traffic tickets since 2005, McClendon said arrests for driving without a license in the third degree became nearly routine from 2015 to 2017.

She lost count of the number of times she was arrested in front of her children.

“It created this additional trauma for me,” McClendon said.

In and out of jail, making only $600 a month at some points as a work-study student at Highline College, McClendon would see the fines pile up. With the help of Civil Survival , a local advocacy group, McClendon created a plan to pay for a new license and her required driver’s safety courses, as well as begin chipping away at her debt.

Washington drivers have been convicted 860,000 times for driving without a license in the third degree from 1994 to 2015, adding up to more than 3.7 million jail days statewide, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington.

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, is working to turn that statistic around with a proposal to end debt-based license suspensions. On March 9, Senate Bill 5226 passed out of the Senate, but Salomon said the future of the bill is “unclear” in the House, with criticism from both sides of the aisle.

As a public defender for 14 years, Salomon said he has seen thousands of cases of debt-based license suspensions like McClendon’s. He believes it is more equitable to base a suspension on someone’s driving record, not their ability to pay a fine.

“We’re criminalizing folks for being poor,” McClendon said. “And that’s a shame.”

McClendon describes herself as a safe driver. Aside from a DUI she incurred from taking Ambien as directed, she said she was usually pulled over because her car’s windows are tinted above the allowable limit. According to McClendon, she bought the vehicle used and in that condition without knowing the laws related to window tint. She could not afford to change it.

“It wasn’t that I was unsafe,” McClendon said. “It wasn’t that I was doing anything. I just was driving without a driving privilege.”

A law passed in 2012 stopped the practice of suspending driver's licenses for non-moving violations. As state law stands, a license is suspended after six moving infractions in 12 months or seven in 24 months.

While ending debt-based suspensions, the bill would also take a stricter approach to moving violations, suspending licenses after three moving infractions in 12 months or four in 24 months.