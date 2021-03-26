WA may regulate medically necessary abortions at religious hospitals

Supporters of Senate Bill 5140 , the Protecting Pregnancy Act, point to dramatic instances when women nearly died or were turned away from emergency rooms because medical staff didn’t believe they were permitted to perform abortions.

The bill would not require hospitals to provide elective abortions. Church-owned hospitals, which provide two-fifths of the hospital beds in Washington state, also could continue to restrict access to contraception, fertility treatments and sterilization.

Republican opponents of the bill have decried it as a “Trojan horse” for an expansion of elective abortions, while asserting it attempts to address a health problem that doesn’t exist. Even without any Republican support, however, the bill has passed the state Senate and is moving through the House.

“For my friends on the other side of the aisle, this is really about a woman’s right to choose. That’s not what it’s about for me,” said prime sponsor state Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue. “It’s about making sure women are given appropriate and necessary medical care when they need it, and protecting doctors who make that call.”

The bill is aimed at the care given to people with life-threatening, nonviable pregnancies, and those experiencing ectopic pregnancies, in which an embryo lodges in such a way that it will not be viable and can cause sterilizing and life-threatening injuries.