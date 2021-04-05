5 times WA lawmakers failed at working remotely in 2021

‘F--- you, Solomon Kane’

Sells, D-Everett, told Crosscut that during his caught-on-camera moment, he was griping about how a town hall participant — one apparently named Solomon Kane — had made belittling comments toward one of Sells’ female seatmates. One of those comments referred to the female lawmaker as a “little girl,” Sells said.

Sells’ unfiltered comment — that he had wanted to say, “F--- you, Solomon Kane” — was what was captured on camera at the end of the Facebook Live broadcast.

In a phone interview this week, Sells said he regrets saying it that way, but he doesn’t regret feeling angry about what he described as “trolling” behavior.

“It was not very professional of me but it caught my feeling at the moment,” Sells said Tuesday.

He’s been much better about muting himself in the days since, he said.

“For me, ever since then, I have always been looking at the mic thing and double-checking,” Sells said.

Crosscut reached out to multiple people who use the name Solomon Kane on Facebook to ask about this incident. One replied, “No comment," before later saying he didn't remember if he participated in the town hall or not.



Profane Zoom bombing

The inaugural press conference of Washington state’s conservative Freedom Caucus had some unexpected guests back in February.

When the time came for press questions toward the end of the news conference, an unwanted interloper began playing a profane rap that included several references to the male genitalia.

Before signing off, state Sen. Doug Ericksen, one of the Freedom Caucus members, addressed the Zoom bombing, the common term used to describe these kinds of incidents.

“It’s not a party until you get people like that to show up,” said Ericksen, R-Ferndale. “It’s the highlight of what we’re working against here in Washington state.”

Later, one of the Zoom bombers repeated racist and homophobic slurs until the press conference was quickly shut down.