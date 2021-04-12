Grocery workers accuse QFC of closing stores as union retaliation

Alexander said the union is trying to get workers at the closing stores new positions at other QFCs, though he’s unsure whether all of his colleagues will land on their feet. He is confident that he will be placed in another store because of his seniority.

Crosscut asked QFC whether the company attempted to negotiate with UFCW to cut staff hours before announcing the closures. Tiffany Sanders, QFC’s corporate affairs manager, did not say whether the company tried to make a deal. Instead, Sanders wrote in an email that “we notified the union according to [the] process outlined in their contract.”

In an earlier phone conversation, Sanders claimed the ordinance prevented QFC from negotiating cuts.

“If you read the ordinance, it says that you can’t make changes to any store hours, or any associate hours,” Sanders said. “You can’t cut anything. It really kind of ties your hands to making any changes to that store [and] really balanc[ing] the budget. The ordinance does not allow us to change any associate hours, or change the hours of the store to make it so that we can operate in the black.”

However, city officials said Sanders is interpreting the ordinance incorrectly. Sejal Parikh, chief of staff to Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who authored the ordinance, said the city’s Office of Labor Standards “states that the ordinance does not prohibit cutting hours.”

In the regulatory guidance Parikh referred to, the Office of Labor Standards wrote that “the ordinance does not directly prohibit an employer from reducing an employee’s hours as a result of this ordinance, only their hourly compensation.”

Adding or cutting hours is a normal part of the grocery business. Grocery stores typically staff up during the holidays, the time of year when they do the most business. Alexander said QFC was already cutting hours in his store after the hazard pay ordinance passed — and actually cut hours because of the new law.

“It happened more so when the hazard pay came out, but during the first of the year they always cut hours anyway,” Alexander said.