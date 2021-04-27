The Crosscut/Elway Poll has a 5% margin of error at the 95% confidence level, which means that if the survey had been conducted 100 times, the results would be within 5 percentage points of the results reported here at least 95 times.

These choices appear to fall along a sharp line between those who had COVID-19 or have lost a friend or family member and those who did not directly see the effects of the virus. For example, among those who lost someone, nearly all said they stopped gathering indoors during the pandemic, although 22% said they have begun doing so again. Among those who hadn’t lost someone, 22% never stopped gathering inside and 36% have started gathering again.

The poll also revealed a political divide on this and other questions. Forty-two percent of Republicans — and 7% of Democrats — said they never stopped gathering inside. About the same number of Republicans and Democrats say they have started to gather again.

The differences were similar in response to a question about eating inside restaurants, which no one was allowed to do during part of the pandemic after the governor shut down all indoor restaurant dining. Despite that, 19% of Republicans said they never stopped eating inside restaurants while only 1% of Democrats said so. More than half of both Republicans (59%) and Democrats (51%) said they have returned to eating inside restaurants.