Shaking hands may be the next partisan divide in Washington state

One of the more striking findings in the April poll was that people are going to be more reluctant to shake hands than just about anything else when this is over. Republicans and Democrats were even divided on this point.

We asked 400 randomly selected adults around the state when they were likely to start doing certain things again. There were nine items on the list, from gathering with nonfamily members to airplane travel. The item with the second-highest percentage of respondents saying they may never do again was shaking hands. Twenty-one percent said they may never do that again, while 22% said they didn’t know when they might resume.

Of course, Republicans and Democrats differed on this. Fifty-four percent of Republicans either never stopped shaking hands (28%) or are already back at it (26%). Only 20% of Democrats never stopped (5%) or are shaking hands again (15%).

Looking ahead, 46% of Democrats said they may never resume (22%) or don’t know when they may shake again. Among Republicans, just 26% may be done shaking hands (17%) or aren’t sure (9%),