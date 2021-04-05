WA pushes beyond clearing sexual assault evidence kits

“We found each other at the perfect time,” Griffin said. “She needed someone to tell their story, and I had a story to tell.”

Orwall got to work in 2015 on new policies to mandate testing of rape kits and established the Sexaul Assault Forensic Examination Best Practices Advisory Group made up of legislators, law enforcement, lawyers, health care workers, advocates and survivors like Griffin.

The group went on to craft policies that would shrink the rape kit backlog, require trauma-informed training for police officers, establish the nation’s first rape kit tracking system and, in Orwall’s words, “apologize” to survivors who have been failed by the state. According to survivors on the SAFE advisory group, their work is far from over.

This year, Orwall and longtime partner Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, are doubling down on their previous victories to further support survivors in what Mosbrucker calls the “next, most important recommendation,” House Bill 1109.

HB 1109, which has unanimously passed through both chambers of the Legislature, would build on the foundation laid by the SAFE advisory group. The bill would require law enforcement to report changes to investigations related to forensic analysis, implement a review system of officer-survivor interactions to improve the existing training program and expand the statutory rights afforded to survivors.

Stopping serial rapists with data

“The sexual assault kits are being tested, but we want more than that,” Orwall said.

Since the SAFE advisory group’s conception, about 76% of the backlog has been sent to an outsourced laboratory, according to Denise Rodier, the technical lead forensic scientist at the Washington State Patrol Seattle Crime Laboratory. Orwall said the entire backlog is set to be tested by mid-2022.

The latest legislation would require law enforcement to report changes in case status for sexual assault test kits that result in a federal Combined DNA Indexing System (CODIS) hit. The report would be made to the state Office of the Attorney General, in addition to Washington State Patrol, which is already notified.

When a rape kit is tested, the resulting DNA profile is uploaded to CODIS. A CODIS hit occurs when that DNA matches another profile in the system, meaning that the DNA is associated with another crime somewhere in the United States.

For Nicole Stephens, a survivor representative in the SAFE advisory group, this work to improve communication around the CODIS system has “weighed heavily” on her. When Stephens was assaulted 11 years ago, her sexual assault kit was not tested. Stephens was able to identify the perpetrator, so in what she calls an “old-school line of thought,” law enforcement did not feel the need to test her kit. It joined the thousands of white boxes in an evidence room.

Although Stephens knows testing would not advance her case at this point, the DNA profile could result in a CODIS hit that brings closure to another case. She says it’s harder for the legal system to write off a case if the rapist is a serial offender.

Rodier of the Washington State Patrol Seattle Crime Lab reports that 1,610 rape kit profiles have been uploaded to CODIS since Washington began clearing its backlog of old sexual assult testing kits, resulting in 624 new CODIS hits. But that’s not the end of the story.

“We have to address the hits,” Mosbrucker said, noting sexual assault is often “serial by nature.” “When we get a hit, we have to do everything to get that serial offender off the streets.”

Stephens suspects that she was not the perpetrator’s only victim. As her 11-year-old rape kit moves through the backlogged system, Stephens expects a CODIS hit, something she said she can prepare for only so much.

“At some point, it is entirely possible that as hard as I have worked on this, I will be on the receiving end of one of those phone calls as well,” Stephens said. “It will bring me right back to 11 years ago when I was crushed that the legal system failed me.”