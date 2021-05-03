3 WA families on how new police laws could have helped their loved ones

Of the dozen police accountability bills that Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law last week, most, if not all, were shaped by family members of people who died in police custody.

A bill banning neck restraints, House Bill 1054, reflects the final moments of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died during a police stop in Tacoma last March. Like George Floyd, Ellis died while telling Tacoma officers, “I can’t breathe.”

Another bill, House Bill 1267, which will require independent investigations of police uses of deadly force, also relates to the Ellis case. Last year, the governor’s office took the Ellis investigation out of the hands of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, reassigning it to the Washington State Patrol, after it became clear that an off-duty Pierce County deputy was at the scene when Ellis died. The state attorney general is expected to announce a decision this week on whether to file criminal charges against officers in that case.

Similarly, new restrictions on when police can shoot at moving vehicles seek to prevent another person from dying like Jacqueline Salyers, who was shot and killed by Tacoma police while driving in 2016.

Ellis and Salyers’ family members were among those who pushed for changes in state laws. But there were many other families who lost loved ones and sought reforms.

A few of those families agreed to talk with Crosscut about how the new laws passed by the Legislature might have made a difference for them and their loved ones.

Here’s what they had to say — and what they remember most about the people they lost.