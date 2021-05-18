New laws aim to keep people from losing their homes in Washington

After Porter’s home was sold as part of her bankruptcy case, she ended up moving out of King County and resettling in Walla Walla, where she now rents an apartment.

It’s a situation state lawmakers don’t want others to have to go through — especially as more people are expected to file for bankruptcy as a result of the pandemic.

A new law aims to keep people from losing their homes when they file for bankruptcy. Senate Bill 5408, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law last week, increases the state’s homestead exemption, so that it will no longer protect only $125,000 of a person’s home value. Instead, the new law will protect a much larger amount — up to the county’s median sale price, based on homes sold the prior year.

Lawmakers took several other actions this year aimed at keeping people in their homes. Those included putting more money toward rental assistance; passing laws restricting landlords from evicting tenants without cause; and requiring landlords to let tenants repay back rent using long-term payment plans, rather than having the debt due all at once.

Together, lawmakers hope the bills will prevent more people from becoming homeless, particularly after the state’s eviction moratorium expires June 30.

“This year’s budget provides more resources than ever related to housing stability and homelessness response, which I think is definitely relevant during the pandemic,” said state Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, who frequently works on housing issues.

Homestead exemption

Porter, now 72, said she was doing fairly well until about 15 years ago, when she lent money to her business partner and never got it back. When the 2008 recession hit, her credit card debt began to climb. That began a snowball effect in which she lost her home, her business and her retirement savings, she said.

“I was devastated — here I was, 70 years old, with all my retirement and everything I worked for my whole life, gone,” Porter said earlier this month.

Had SB 5408 been in effect when Porter filed for bankruptcy, she likely could have kept her home, she said.

Several people shared similar stories in public hearings. One man who lost his job during the pandemic said that if the new law had been in place at the time, he could have avoided draining his retirement savings, which he said was the only way he managed to keep his home.

Others on the verge of bankruptcy said they may now be able to keep their homes because the bill passed.

Attorney Christina Henry said increasing the homestead exemption was a no-cost way for the Legislature to help combat some of the economic effects of COVID-19. Henry serves on the board of the Northwest Consumer Law Center, one of the main groups that advocated for the new law.

“The purpose of the homestead [exemption] is to place a family home beyond the creditor’s reach, when individuals face financial misfortune, so their entire households and families do not suffer from homelessness,” Henry told lawmakers at a public hearing in April.

“... With homeownership being the most important vehicle to build wealth for most Washingtonians, protecting the homestead is vital to supporting a healthy middle class in our state and to support the building of generational wealth among families of color and others.”

Tying the homestead exemption to median home prices ensures lawmakers won’t have to constantly come back and pass a new law when home prices spike.

In King County, the median home price at the end of 2020 was $747,000. Statewide, it was more than $460,000 in the final quarter of last year.

Porter, the woman who lost her home in Issaquah, said even though lawmakers acted too late to help her, others will be able to stay in their homes because of the change in law.

“I’m glad it passed,” Porter said. “I’m sure lots of people have experienced the same thing.”