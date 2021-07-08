New suicide prevention hotline aims to divert callers from police

A few hours after she was admitted to the ER last year, Holly was released. She then followed through on her threat to take her own life, dying on Sept. 19, 2020. She was 28.

Dairi said he doesn’t blame the officers who responded. Just as he wouldn't know what to do if he were handed a cop’s badge and gun, he feels the officers weren’t adequately equipped to handle the situation.

Had he and Holly had access to trained mental health responders and peer support specialists that night, Dairi thinks his wife's story might have turned out differently.

House Bill 1477, which the state Legislature approved earlier this year, is designed to make that happen with a goal of preventing similar tragedies. It will provide money to improve staffing at the state’s crisis call centers. At the same time, the state will be expanding its network of mobile crisis response teams, which the call centers can dispatch to people who are suffering a behavioral health crisis.

Those teams include trained mental health professionals and can in many cases eliminate the need for armed police officers to show up.

“We all know that it is not illegal to have a mental health crisis,” said state Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, speaking in support of HB 1477 on the Senate floor. “But the options available to people now are to call 911.”

“This gives an alternative that will save lives.”

The new law builds off of a federal mandate that requires states to establish an integrated hotline system for suicide prevention services, which people will be able to access by calling a new three-digit number, 988.

By mid-2022, the 988 hotline number will replace the 10-digit number that people now call to reach a suicide hotline.

State Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, said the hope is that the simple, three-digit 988 hotline will be easier for people to remember when they are going through the worst moments of their lives.

It’s also designed to appeal to those who don’t want to call 911 because they fear an armed police response, she said. “Having a police officer show up at your door can be very traumatic,” said Orwall, the sponsor of HB 1477.