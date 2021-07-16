New WA laws start to close public broadband gap — but it’s a small step

Beddo’s 18-year-old daughter, meanwhile, struggled to connect to her Running Start community college classes from home. Anytime Beddo heard a heavy sigh from her daughter’s room, she knew her daughter had lost the internet, too.

Nearby, Heidi Campo and her husband were having similar problems. They struggled to log in to their business email account and their QuickBooks accounting software at the same time, making it difficult to manage their home business, a bicycle repair shop.

“I would just have to take some serious deep breaths,” said Campo, who lives less than a mile away from Beddo in Kingston.

Beddo and Campo are among hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians who lack high-speed broadband internet at home, making it difficult for them to work remotely, stream online video or log in to online classes.

It’s a problem that state lawmakers, spurred by the inequities in internet access exposed by the pandemic, are attempting to address. So far, though, the steps they’ve taken aren’t expected to help the vast majority of Washingtonians who can’t currently get online.

In April, the Legislature set aside more than $400 million in state and federal money to expand broadband access around the state. Meanwhile, a new law, House Bill 1336, will give ports and utility districts new authority to launch their own public broadband networks. Previously, state law banned ports and public utility districts from selling internet to customers.

The hope is that those government entities can now step up to connect homes in areas where private companies find it unprofitable to extend high-speed fiber optic cable, said state Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, the bill’s sponsor.

“Broadband in the 21st century is every bit as much an essential public utility as water and electricity have been for the past century,” said Hansen, explaining the need for his bill.

Yet it’s not a straight line from Hansen’s bill to broadband internet for all Washingtonians.