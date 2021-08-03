Politics

Seattle and King County primary vote results, 2021

The numbers start coming in after 8 p.m. Tuesday, with daily updates to follow.

by / August 3, 2021

A King County Ballot. (Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

The first ballots cast in the Aug. 3 primary will be counted and preliminary results reported by King County by 8:15 p.m. on primary Election Day. As more votes are counted, the county expects to post daily updates at 4 p.m. on the days after the election. The county Canvassing Board will certify the results and transmit them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office on Aug. 17.

We’ll post the results here, but if you want to see more details visit the King County election results page. Crosscut will not be calling races, but will note who appears likely to advance to the general election when a significant number of votes have been counted.

Voters may drop off their ballots in a drop box until 8 p.m. Election Day. If you need help filling out your ballot, check out the Crosscut Voter Guide. If you are looking for results from other counties, you can find a link to every county election office at the Secretary of State’s Office website.

Click the name of the race to expand or collapse it. Refresh the page to update results. 

Results

In progress Likely to advance

