Poll shows many Seattle voters undecided, but Harrell leads

“Being in the U District, there is so much homelessness here,” said voter Michele Case. Case, 59, is voting for González because she believes the council president will be more in tune with the fact that so many people struggling with homelessness are people of color. “From what I can tell here in the U District, a lot of the homeless people are minority people, inordinately so, considering the population makeup in Seattle.”

Most voters still favor a more lasting solution to homelessness, with 54% of those polled saying the government should prioritize developing permanent housing and mental health services, compared with 41% who want to see tents moved from public spaces and people pushed toward temporary shelter.

“I think it all goes together — better policing, more housing, fewer people on the streets with mental illness,” said Case.

When it comes to public safety, 46% of those polled said they were inclined to favor more arrests and prosecutions of misdemeanors, compared with 36% who support decriminalizing crimes of poverty and addiction. Fifty-four percent said they support hiring more police officers with more training, compared with 38% who supported moving money out of the police department’s budget in order to address root causes of crime.

“That overemphasis and overabundance of empathy has led to a city that’s falling apart, and it’s impacting everybody who lives in it,” said West Seattle resident Iveans. “It’s not getting better, it's only getting worse.”

Still, other voters said it was time for the city to think differently about criminal justice.

South Seattle resident Leonor Robles, 40, is voting for González, as well as Oliver, Mosqueda and Thomas-Kennedy. She supports “the idea of expanding our view of what’s needed to address these issues. It’s not just the punitive approach. There’s a wider array of options we have with community organizations and funding for all sorts of social service programs.”

Voters so far appear to be coalescing around moderate or progressive blocs, with few saying they would vote for Harrell and Oliver on the same ticket, for example. Of the votes up for grabs after the primary, those who said they voted for Jessyn Farrell and Casey Sixkiller in the mayoral primary appear to be splitting evenly between Harrell and González. Most of Colleen Echohawk’s voters are turning toward González while all of Art Langlie’s voters are going toward Harrell.

Sand Point resident Sidney Wright, 70, said she’ll support Harrell. “I like that he wanted to get the business community involved,” she said of his campaign. “And he’s not gotten on board with rezoning. I think everyone else has gotten on board with increased density and doing away with single-family zones.”

Robles’ support for González is based on the belief that she’d be more focused on vulnerable populations. “I want somebody in the mayor’s office who’s going to be more attuned to gentrification and people of color in Seattle than I think Bruce will be,” she said.

With under two months until Election Day, Nov. 2, Harrell leads the pack in fundraising, with nearly $830,000. González has raised about $580,000. Oliver and Nelson have raised over $390,000 and $330,000, respectively. Mosqueda has raised nearly $240,000, while her opponent has raised just $40,000. Thomas-Kennedy has raised about $230,000 to Davison’s nearly $160,000.