Seattle’s District 9 race: How Oliver and Nelson’s visions diverge

For Oliver, an attorney and well-known activist, the change is turning the surprise success of a volunteer-driven campaign for mayor into something better funded and with more paid staff. For Nelson, co-founder of Fremont Brewing, it’s becoming sober and taking speech classes to improve her public speaking. But while they’ve both tweaked and distilled, their fundamental issues remain the same.

The race for city council parallels Seattle itself, a city in which homelessness, housing affordability and public safety each mattered immensely in 2017 and yet somehow matter more today.

The choice before voters between Oliver and Nelson is stark. Oliver is Black, uses they/them pronouns and lives in the south end; Nelson is a white woman who lives in the north. Nelson was recruited to run for office in 2017 as a possible replacement candidate for former Councilmember Tim Burgess. Oliver was vaulted into the race by colleagues from the newly formed Seattle People’s Party.

Oliver talks about Seattle’s issues from a holistic place, always connecting the dots between poverty, policing, homelessness and climate change. They’re a police abolitionist, but promises that abolition is more about what needs to be built than what ought to be torn down. Oliver fully endorses finding new “progressive revenues” to fund more permanent affordable housing, while stopping “sweeps” of public encampments. They’ve been among the most vocal proponents of diverting police resources elsewhere.

Nelson, meanwhile, starts smaller, drawing on her time as a legislative aide in City Hall. Her pitch is one of good governance, of finding the budget dust that may have slipped through the cracks in previous councils. Yes, it’s a transformative time, she said, and, yes, we should think of the root causes. But incrementalism can also be a city’s friend, she said. Nelson supports a dramatic increase in temporary housing options in order to clear public spaces of tent encampments — similar to what was promised in a now-defunct ballot proposal, Compassion Seattle. She also pledges to provide the police department with more resources for recruitment and retention.

Their candidacies are each a gamble that Seattle is more ready for a certain kind of politician than it was in 2017. The question for voters is which kind.

‘Lived experience’

There are two experiences in Nikkita Oliver’s life that shaped their political views more than any other. The first was watching their father struggle to pay child support, not because he was a “deadbeat” dad, Oliver said, but because the cost was just too high. The punitive measures that followed, including jail time, destabilized him and caused him to struggle with homelessness for the better part of a decade. He died in December, and Oliver believes his lack of consistent housing accelerated his decline.

The second was Oliver’s time working in King County’s Child and Family Justice Center — simply the “youth jail” to its critics — and hearing from young people who had resigned themselves and even grown accustomed to an institutionalized life.

“At the root of both of those was, how do you meet the needs of a family?” said Oliver, sitting beneath the covered basketball court in Pratt Park, wearing earrings the shape of Africa. In the background was a campaign and community event for young people to contribute policy ideas to their platform.

