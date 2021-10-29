Seattle mayor candidates debate old, new approaches to policing

The two televised debates were presented by the Washington State Debate Coalition, which includes Cascade Public Media. Crosscut reporter David Kroman was on the media panel.

Harrell, as he has done during his campaign, continued to paint his candidacy as a solution for the problems created by the current council, including its inability to tackle key public safety issues, homelessness and gun violence.

He proposed a new technology to monitor gunshots and violence, which González said would be invasive to communities and would not address the root causes of gun violence.

Harrell also advocated mentoring of repeat offenders and offering them an empowerment curriculum to show them why they do not need to repeatedly commit crimes. González responded with a hint of dry humor, asking if Harrell wanted to address people with significant mental and behavioral issues, including drug abuse, with mentoring and a “self-affirmation course.”

González responded to the same question about repeat offenders by saying the city needs to address underlying causes, including substance abuse and housing insecurity, and to stop chronically underfunding programs that do just that.

Harrell also pushed for efforts to remove guns from people who are intoxicated and to reduce the number of guns an individual can buy. González pushed for responding to mental health issues that may cause suicide and gun violence and advocated for better firearm storage and enforcement of existing laws to remove guns from people who illegally possess them. She also backed penalties for not reporting lost or stolen guns.

“My vision in this area is to prevent the gunshots in the first place,” she said. “We do that by getting the guns out of our communities and by giving our youth and others in our community the tools they need to survive and be resilient — that is jobs, housing and better education, so they don’t have to resort to guns in the first place.

Harrell also talked about graffiti — in response to a question about shoplifting. “Graffiti is driving me crazy in the city ... in all this anti-social behavior, we have to do a deeper dive and understanding the root cause of this,” he said.

González brought the conversation back to public safety outcomes and said, “Let’s talk about what are the real solutions in addressing public safety. It’s not just about hiring more guns and badges for the city of Seattle. It’s also about finding alternatives to law enforcement.”

While public safety was the topic of the debate, the candidates also spent several minutes on a recent campaign ad from González regarding Harrell’s statements following sexual abuse allegations against former Mayor Ed Murray

The point of the ad was to question Harrell’s support of abuse survivors, including those involved in the Murray allegations. However, the ad was pulled after Black community members said it was racist because of its juxtaposition of a white sexual abuse survivor the ad featured with Harrell, who is Black and Asian American.

Harrell called the ad a “Hail Mary” that was divisive, and he praised the communities of color for calling González out.

“The community has spoken and that’s the kind of unity we want to see,” Harrell said.

González acknowledged that the ad had caused harm to communities of color and that she was “deeply sorry.”

“It became clear the ad was no longer productive because of the harm it was causing and was doing the last thing I want to do, causing harm in communities of color and causing silence among our BIPOC survivors,” she said.