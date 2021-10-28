Tonight: Seattle mayor candidates debate public health and safety

The debate, which will focus on public health and public safety, will be streamed live from this page. Crosscut is one of a large group of media partners presenting this program.

Before the debate, the coalition invited the public to send in questions, which helped inspire the questions four moderators will ask the candidates Thursday evening.

KIRO 7 reporter Essex Porter will host the debate, with journalists David Kroman of Crosscut, Hana Kim of Fox 13, and Hanna Scott of KIRO Radio on the panel.