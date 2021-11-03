Dow Constantine leads for King County executive, Lambert in trouble

No similar upset seemed imminent in the race for the top job of county executive. The incumbent, Dow Constantine, had a healthy lead over challenger Joe Nguyen in early returns Tuesday night, with Constantine winning 57.3% of the vote to Nguyen’s 41.6%.

If those results hold, Constantine will win a fourth term. (See the rest of the initial election results here.)

More ballots from the vote-by-mail election will be counted in the coming days, which will most likely cause results to shift.

Still, Constantine called the early results "a clear victory" for his campaign.

"Folks were ultimately expressing appreciation for the work we have done quietly and methodically at the county," Constantine said Tuesday.

Although the county executive job is nonpartisan, both Constantine and Nguyen are Democrats. Nguyen still has another year left in his four-year state Senate term, so he will continue to serve in the Legislature even if he loses the county executive race.

Nguyen told Crosscut he is not conceding and will wait for more results in the coming days.

"The idea we were able to go against somebody who is the epitome of the establishment, the epitome of the status quo, and they had to spend $2 million in this race just to barely be ahead? ... I feel good about where we are right now," Nguyen said Tuesday.

On the campaign trail, Nguyen hammered Constantine for failing to enact progressive tax reforms, as well as for opening a youth detention center that Nguyen thinks never should have been built.

Constantine, meanwhile, has criticized Nguyen as being inexperienced and idealistic, with little grasp of how to get things done. Nguyen, a 38-year-old program manager at Microsoft, first won elected office in 2018, while Constantine, 59, has been an elected official for 25 years, including stints in the Legislature and on the King County Council.

A similar dynamic has emerged in the District 3 council race, with Lambert, the incumbent, emphasizing her deep knowledge of government and Perry presenting herself as a more progressive alternative. Perry, 57, is a former nonprofit executive who now runs a fundraising consulting business.

Lambert, 68, has served on the King County Council for the past 20 years, and has criticized Perry as lacking experience.

But on Tuesday, it looked as if Perry may put an end to Lambert’s council career.

In the first batch of election results, Perry had captured 55.1% of the vote to Lambert’s 44.5%

“I am very encouraged,” Perry said Tuesday night. “I think people are just ready for a change.”

While county council positions are also nonpartisan, Perry is a Democrat, while Lambert previously has run for office as a Republican.

Lambert said she would wait and see what happens in the next rounds of ballot returns. Whatever the outcome, she said, she is proud of her career on the council and in the Legislature, which she described as “27 years of serving the people.”

”That’s been really rewarding,” Lambert said, adding, “We ran a good race.”

During the campaign, the two council candidates clashed over what changes are needed in policing, as well as how best to make progress in addressing homelessness.

The race’s biggest controversy, however, involved a campaign mailer sent by Lambert’s campaign that was widely criticized as racist. The ad warned that Perry would be influenced by King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay — the county council’s only Black member — to be soft on crime and bring socialism to the Eastside. Neither Perry nor Zahilay is socialist.

Lambert said she featured Zahilay on the ad not because he is Black, but because he chairs the council committee that deals with policing and public safety and she disagrees with many of his positions on those issues.

Still, the uproar over the flyer prompted the county council to vote to remove Lambert from committee leadership roles, a move Lambert also voted to support.

In four other races for the King County Council, incumbents were well ahead in the first batch of election returns Tuesday.

In District 5, which includes SeaTac, Des Moines and most of Kent, incumbent Councilmember Dave Upthegrove was winning 68% of the vote Tuesday evening, while his opponent, Shukri Olow, was capturing about 31%.

Meanwhile, Councilmember Reagan Dunn had a substantial lead over Kim Khanh-Van, a Renton City Council member and immigration attorney. Dunn was winning about 64% of the vote in the first batch of returns, compared with Khanh-Van’s 36%. Dunn and Khanh-Van are competing to represent District 9, which encompasses southeast King County and includes the cities of Covington, Maple Valley and Enumclaw.

Similarly, King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Pete von Reichbauer looked as if they would coast to reelection, based on the early election results. Dembowski, who represents north King County’s District 1, was far ahead of Sally Caverzan, a self-identified environmental advocate who hasn’t held public office before.

And in the District 7 race, von Reichbauer had nearly a 38-point lead over Dominique Torgerson, a resident of unincorporated King County who started a home-based brewery business. District 7 encompasses southeast King County and includes Auburn and Federal Way.

A pair of contests for the Port of Seattle Commission were proving far more competitive Tuesday night.

In the race for the port commission's Position 4, incumbent commissioner Peter Steinbrueck and challenger Toshiko Grace Hasegawa were neck and neck in early returns, with Steinbrueck leading by about half a percentage point. Steinbrueck is a former member of the Seattle City Council; Hasegawa is the executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

In another competitive port race, incumbent Stephanie Bowman had a two-point lead over challenger Hamdi Mohamed on Tuesday night. Mohamed is a policy adviser in Constantine's office and also has worked as a political organizer.



Incumbent Port Commissioner Ryan Calkins, meanwhile, was cruising to reelection with 73% of the vote.



Like the race for county executive, Port of Seattle races are elected countywide.

Updated to add candidate quotes and information about port races.