Seattle voters appear to elect Bruce Harrell to be next mayor

For Harrell, the son of a Black father who grew up in the Jim Crow South and a Japanese American mother who was incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II, his likely election enables him to realize an ambition he has held since at least 2013, when he first ran for mayor.

"We're going to bring Seattle back together," Harrell told an exuberant crowd. He shared the stage with an emotional Norm Rice, Seattle's first and last Black mayor. Harrell pledged to be a unifying mayor and to find the "pathway of commonality."

Harrell is capturing a comfortable 65% to 35% lead over his opponent, Seattle City Council President Lorena González. That margin suggests Seattle voters may be validating Harrell’s message that he will improve policing by spending more, not less, and that he will take a more forceful approach to removing public homeless encampments.

"We're going to have a new conversation on homelessness, a new conversation on education, on transportation, on climate change," he said. "A new discussion because it's gonna be rooted in the love we have for each other and the love we have for the city."

González will almost certainly benefit from late-counted ballots in the coming days, which consistently favor the more progressive candidates in Seattle races. But the margin between them is wider than any Seattle candidate has ever overcome. Tuesday’s tally included roughly 50% of all ballots cast, according to a spokesperson for King County Elections.

González acknowledged her deficit, but declined to concede Tuesday night.

"The votes of so many of our voters who tend to vote at the very end have not been counted," she told a crowd of supporters. "That means we may not know until later in the week for sure who the next mayor of Seattle will be. On this campaign we respect every vote as equal regardless to when it was cast."