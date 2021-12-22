Outgoing Seattle Mayor Durkan looks back with pride — and some regrets

Conflict with the city council

The abandonment of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and the birth of the CHOP in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood further complicated the summer for the mayor, who found herself facing increased criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. Incendiary tweets from then-President Donald Trump, with whom Durkan clashed throughout her term, added fuel to the fire.

Durkan said other crises that year, like the West Seattle Bridge closure, wildfire smoke and the ongoing pandemic, exacerbated an already tenacious situation. In December, she announced she wouldn’t seek a second term.

Durkan frequently draws on words like “dynamic” and “unprecedented” when explaining the city’s decision-making process in the summer of 2020. She said it’s part of what made communicating information to the public difficult — especially when it came to how the order to abandon the East Precinct came about.

“There was so much happening at once,” Durkan said.

The mayor was at odds with the Seattle City Council throughout her term, but Durkan said their early disagreements were rooted in matters of policy. That changed over the summer as tensions flared in the debate over policing and public safety. Seven of nine council members initially endorsed defunding the Seattle Police Department by 50%, a move Durkan painted as irresponsible and hastily put together. The debate morphed into a bitter back and forth that dragged out into the next year and set the stage for future conflict.

“That disagreement set the table for a loct of other disagreements,” Durkan said.

The events that summer are still reverberating in the form of a recall campaign against Councilmember Kshama Sawant that was narrowly defeated earlier this month. The recall was spurred in part by allegations Durkan made claiming Sawant had disclosed Durkan’s address to a group of protesters — violating state confidentiality laws and putting Durkan’s family in danger. Sawant has admitted to participating in the march, but denies any role in disclosing the mayor’s address; Durkan stands by the claim.

The recall was defeated by just a few hundred votes. Durkan said she hopes Sawant will see the narrow results as a sign that voters want her to adjust her confrontational approach to politics.

Political polarization is a big concern for the mayor. She said it’s grown worse both nationally and locally, making it harder to get things done and ultimately hurting democracy.

“For a period of time, it wasn’t just enough to disagree with someone; if you disagreed with them, they became your enemy, or they’re villainized,” Durkan said.

Durkan said she hopes Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell will enter office with a city council that is “more reflective” and able to cooperate.

Growing homelessness crisis

Homelessness was already an emergency when Durkan entered office in 2017. Four years later, visible homelessness is arguably worse, although Durkan attributed some of the increase to structural factors outside the city’s control.

Before the pandemic hit, there were signs of progress, Durkan said.

“We were able to change the trajectory and even had a one-night count that showed that we had lowered the number of [homeless] people,” she said.

The mayor is referring to a 2019 point-in-time count that showed a decrease in the number of homeless people in King County for the first time since 2012. The mayor’s office touted the results as a sign of progress at the time, although some groups questioned the methodology and accuracy of the report. The point-in-time count is a famously imprecise snapshot, and a recent report from King County’s Department of Community and Human Services cast further doubt on the results from previous years.

Durkan pointed to investments the city has made by enhancing the 24/7 shelter system and expanding mental health resources, but at the end of the day, she said, the homelessness crisis has eclipsed the city’s resources.

“The problem has grown,” Durkan said. “And we as a city can’t scale up to meet that.”

Durkan said she hopes the newly created King County Regional Homeless Authority will help address the problem of scale.

“It’s the first year, it’s got incredible challenges, but it can succeed,” Durkan said. “But it’ll depend on how much effort everyone puts into it.”

Getting other regional cities onboard the new authority has proved tricky. Durkan said Harrell will have to work closely with suburban leaders to make sure they step up.

New administration

Durkan said her office has been working closely with Harrell’s team to help ensure a smooth transition. Every city department has worked to create a briefing book to get the incoming staff up to speed on key issues — namely homelessness and public safety.

With the omicron variant on the horizon and booster shots still being distributed, Durkan said COVID-19 will have to be a major priority for the new mayor.

“He’s going to have to be really focused on how the city helps him get that done. And it’s going to affect everything else in the city,” Durkan said.

Harrell, who is politically similar to Durkan, has indicated that he will be taking a different approach to the city’s handling of homelessness and public safety. Durkan said he’ll have to come into office ready to “assess where the city is and what he thinks can get done.”

Durkan hopes that Harrell will continue to build on the momentum created by civic projects like Climate Pledge Area and Waterfront Park. As employees of many companies continue working remotely in 2022, Durkan said Harrell is going to have to “retool” what the process for downtown recovery looks like.

When Durkan announced last winter that she would not run for reelection, she said it was so she could focus on bringing the city out of the pandemic without being distracted by politics. She has also indicated that exhaustion and personal threats to her family played a role. Durkan is one of many American mayors who chose not to seek reelection after being battered by a year of pandemic and protests.

“I think that people will look back and say it was probably the most challenging time ever,” Durkan said. “But because of the steps we took, we came out of it as best we could.”