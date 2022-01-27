Seattle's 2022 election season is already heating up

State Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, announced Thursday that she will run for the state Senate seat being vacated by state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, who isn’t running for re-election this year. And state Rep. Javier Valdez, another Seattle Democrat, is running to replace David Frockt, another longtime Seattle legislator who is retiring.

Meanwhile, three high-profile candidates are competing to succeed King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg, who has held that job since 2007.

More people are likely to declare their candidacy for these open positions in the coming days and weeks.

For those who are interested, but would rather not scour a dozen articles looking for this information, here’s a rundown of who is running for what in major Seattle races in 2022. We’ll update this as new candidates throw their names into the mix.



State Senate, 36th Legislative District

Noel Frame

Frame, a Democrat who lives in Greenwood, is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Carlyle. The district they both represent, the 36th, includes not only Greenwood, but also Ballard, Queen Anne and Magnolia.

Frame has served in the House since 2016, spending the past two years chairing the House Finance Committee, which handles tax policy. Frame also has played a major role in several juvenile justice reform bills and measures to improve the life of children in foster care.

Before joining the Legislature, she was a progressive organizer who recruited and trained candidates to run for office.

So far, no one has filed paperwork indicating they planned to run against Frame for Carlyle’s seat, but that could change.



State Senate, 46th Legislative District

Javier Valdez

Valdez, a Democrat, has served in the state House since 2017. His district encompasses the Northeast neighborhoods of Lake City, Northgate, Laurelhurst, Wedgwood and Maple Leaf, as well as the suburbs of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.

Valdez is running to replace Frockt, his Democratic seatmate, who is retiring after more than a decade in the Legislature.

In the House, Valdez chairs the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee. As a legislator, he has worked on measures to strengthen the state’s hate crime statute and collaborated with the state Attorney General’s Office on gun control legislation. Valdez also works for the city of Seattle as a senior equity and inclusion adviser.



Bevin McLeod

McLeod is the cofounder and board president of Alliance for a Healthy Washington. She has lobbied for universal health care at the Legislature and also works as the director of external affairs for the state Department of Natural Resources. As part of her advocacy work, McLeod has worked on legislation to help make health insurance more affordable on the state exchange. She also advocated for health care reform as a board member for the Seattle-King County NAACP.

Like Valdez, McLeod is running for the open Senate seat as a Democrat.

State House, 36th Legislative District

With Frame running for the Senate, her seat in the state House will open up — and, while it’s sure to attract some attention and some serious candidates, as of Jan. 27, no one had announced plans to run for it yet. That’s bound to change; we’ll keep you posted.



State House, 46th Legislative District

Valdez’s House seat is also up for grabs, now that he is seeking Frockt’s Senate seat. Already, it’s turning out to be a crowded race. All the candidates listed below are Democrats.



Darya Farivar

Farivar is the director of public policy at the advocacy group Disability Rights Washington.There, she has focused on the Trueblood case, in which a federal judge found the state of Washington was violating people’s rights by taking too long to determine if they are competent to stand trial, leaving them languishing in county jails. That court case also concerns the state not providing mental health treatment in a timely manner.



Nina Martinez

Martinez, a technology and business consultant, is also running for Valdez’ open House seat. She is the board chair of the Latino Civic Alliance, a statewide Latino civil rights organization. She has also served on multiple statewide task forces, including the governor’s Task Force on Independent Investigations of Police Use of Force. She previously ran for the Port of Seattle commission in 2019.



Lelach Rave

Rave is a pediatrician who has also worked as the legislative committee chair of the Washington chapter of the American Association of Pediatrics. In that role, she has urged the Legislature to adopt policies such as banning toxic flame retardants, restricting teenagers’ access to tanning beds and raising the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.



Melissa Taylor

Taylor has been active in local Democratic Party politics and is the co-founder of Persist PAC, which has worked to elect Black women to public office. Previously, she traveled to Olympia as a parent to urge the Legislature to increase funding for K-12 education, including by enacting progressive tax measures.



Nancy Connolly

Connolly is a doctor who works at the University of Washington's Harborview Medical Center. In her work at Harborview's Pioneer Square Clinic, she said she interacts daily with people experiencing homelessness, which has fueled her advocacy for finding solutions to the region's homelessness crisis She now serves on the board of directors of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness. Previously, Connolly spent 10 years as a primary care physician at Virginia Mason.



King County prosecuting attorney

Rod Dembowski

Dembowski has served on the King County Council since 2013. On the council, he has pushed for criminal justice reform and ending juvenile solitary confinement. He is a lawyer who previously worked in private practice at the firm Foster Pepper, now known as Foster Garvey.

While the position of county prosecuting attorney is nonpartisan, Dembowski identifies as a Democrat.



Jim Ferrell

Ferrell has been the Federal Way mayor since 2014. Before that, he spent a decade on the Federal Way City Council and served as a King County deputy prosecuting attorney, including supervising the county’s domestic violence court. Ferrell, too, identifies as a Democrat.



Leesa Manion

Manion has been the chief of staff in the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for 15 years. Before that, she spent seven years as the prosecutor’s deputy chief of staff and four years as a deputy prosecuting attorney. She played a large role in establishing the prosecuting attorney’s elder abuse program, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, and serves on the board of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility and the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle.



This story has been updated to add information about candidates Bevin McLeod and Nancy Connolly.