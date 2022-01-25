WA farmers markets may get displaced by obscure tax break expiring

The Poulsbo Farmers Market is one of a handful of markets around Washington state that may have to move because of a state tax break that recently expired. The Bellevue Farmers Market has found itself in a similar situation; so has the farmers market in Friday Harbor.

The issue comes down to this: Farmers markets, by definition, involve business activity, with vendors selling fresh produce and other goods. And nonprofits and churches — like the ones hosting the Poulsbo, Friday Harbor and Bellevue markets – typically can’t engage in business activity without risking their tax-exempt status.

The Legislature made an exception in 2010, allowing churches and certain nonprofits to host weekly farmers markets without taking a property tax hit.

But that temporary dispensation expired at the end of 2020.

Now, unless the Legislature votes to put the exemption back in place, these markets may find themselves without a home.

“It caught us off guard,” said Laurel Fortin, the church business administrator at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, which hosts the Bellevue Farmers Market in the parking lot of its 11-acre property just north of downtown.