WA lawmaker barred from Capitol by vaccine rules wants to make bans illegal

As the state Legislature prepares to convene Monday with new pandemic protocols, Walsh, R-Aberdeen, has filed legislation that would make it unlawful to ban state lawmakers from parts of the Capitol based on their vaccination status.

In one of his bills, Walsh compares the state House’s recent vaccination requirements to racial segregation.

“... Such segregation violates the spirit and letter of the United States Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which stated clearly that separate is not equal,” the text of House Bill 1695 reads.

In an email Tuesday, the chair of the Legislature's Black Members caucus, state Rep. Jamila Taylor, denounced Walsh’s comparison as “ridiculous” and “dangerous.”

Walsh previously apologized for wearing a yellow Star of David, a symbol Jews were forced to wear as part of their persecution during the Holocaust, at an event protesting COVID-19 mandates.

The state House’s latest COVID-19 protocols won’t ban people from spaces based on their race, as Jim Crow segregation did — a crucial difference. But the new rules will prevent state legislators who haven’t been vaccinated from being part of the limited contingent of lawmakers who can show up in person to vote on the House floor. In a change from last fall, lawmakers will be able to access their offices again, as long as they show negative COVID test results.

The House and Senate may choose to impose other restrictions on unvaccinated lawmakers later on; both chambers plan to periodically review and potentially update their protocols throughout the upcoming 60-day session.

The bills filed by Walsh highlight the partisan division that has arisen at the state Capitol over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Walsh, who wouldn’t confirm to Crosscut last week whether or not he is vaccinated, is also part of a group of Republican lawmakers who filed a lawsuit challenging the House’s COVID-19 rules in court.

As of Monday, most of the 98 members of the Washington House of Representatives had submitted proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19, but 15 had not done so, House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean wrote in an email. All 15 holdouts were Republicans, Dean wrote.

As of Tuesday, the state Senate had not provided numbers for how many of its members had shown proof of vaccination.

Both legislative chambers, as well as the governor’s office, are controlled by Democrats.

House leaders and administrators say their COVID-19 rules are all about maintaining health and safety and following public health guidance.

“... The current dynamics of the pandemic and the prevalence of the omicron variant caused us to re-evaluate our session plan and take additional steps to protect the health of lawmakers, staff, and the public,” Dean wrote.

Taylor, who chairs the Legislature's Black Members Caucus, sharply criticized Walsh for likening COVID-19 safety rules to race-based discrimination.

"Invoking the ugly history of racial segregation to demand an end to common-sense public health protocols during a global pandemic that has killed millions of people across racial and ethnic backgrounds is dangerous and ignores the history of racial discrimination Black people and other people of color have faced,” Taylor wrote in an email Tuesday.

She added, “Rep. Walsh is comparing being a member of a racial group to a person who makes medical decisions for themselves, which is, to put it simply, ridiculous.”